The Corbin 10u All-Star team fell short against Hazard Perry 10u All-Stars 11-1 in the winner’s bracket of the district final four on Tuesday.
It was an evening to forget for the Corbin 10u All-Stars, going a combined 0-11 from the plate, recording no hits throughout the four innings.
Corbin scored its lone run in the top of the first inning, with Cole Moore reaching first on a walk with the first plate appearance of the game. Moore would advance to third on two wild pitches before being brought home by Isaac Sparks’ RBI Groundout that went down as the second out of the inning.
Despite the lack of hits, Corbin players reached base five times with walks, including Moore’s eventual scoring effort.
Moore would go on to walk in his second plate appearance as well, going 0-0 on the day, while three other Corbin players, Kaden King, Owen Begley and Ty Foley, recorded one walk each. Unlike Moore however, King and Begley went 0-1 on the day recording a strikeout and pop-out in their next two appearances respectively, while Foley only had one appearance at the plate before the game was ended prematurely due to score limit.
While the inability to record hits was an integral part of Corbin’s undoing, it was not the only flaw in their game plan, with defense also coming up short with two crushing innings that sealed their premature doom.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, Corbin allowed four runs in the bottom half of the inning to begin trailing early.
While the team was able to keep Hazard Perry scoreless in the second inning, the back-breaking blow came in the third innings as Corbin allowed five runs to score, finding themselves down 9-1 after three innings.
Going down in order in the top half of the fourth inning, the final nail in the coffin came in the bottom of the fourth with the final two runs for Hazard Perry scoring and triggering the score limit rule that ended the game without Corbin recording the three outs necessary to end the inning.
Despite the loss, hope is not lost for the Corbin 10u All-Star Team, with their position in the winner’s bracket ensuring that they will have to lose once more before they suffer elimination.
Dropping into the loser’s bracket, Corbin will face off against North Laurel’s 10u All-Star team, who conquered Harlan 14-7 to eliminate the latter.
With that game being completed Wednesday, if Corbin is successful in eliminating North Laurel, they will earn a rematch against Hazard Perry on Thursday, July 7. Due to the nature of the winner’s bracket, if Corbin hopes to claim victory in the district, they will have to conquer Hazard Perry in back-to-back games without falling short once more themselves, with the potential final elimination game being held on Friday, July 8.
