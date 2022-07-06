The North Laurel 10u All-Stars team defeated Harlan 10u All-Stars 14-7 on Tuesday, advancing further in the loser’s bracket portion of the 10u District Final Four.
While North Laurel is in the loser’s bracket, they are still eligible to win the tournament, the path to doing so is just more difficult than the winner’s side, with the winner’s requiring two losses to be eliminated while North Laurel only has to lose one.
With the 14-7 win, Harlan 10u All-Stars have been eliminated from the bracket, also only requiring one loss to suffer elimination.
Kolton Hampton started pitching for North Laurel, going two innings and recording five strikeouts in the process.
Taking over for Hampton in the third, Bryson Roberts finished out the game, recording eight additional strikeouts to bring the team total to 13 for the day.
Roberts only allowed two Harlan runs during his tenure on the mound, averaging just half a run allowed per inning for his four innings pitched.
From the plate multiple all-stars shined, with nine athletes recording at least one hit and 10 athletes reaching home plate to score by the end of the six innings.
The claim to fame for North Laurel came with a pair of explosive innings, scoring five runs in the top of the third and six more runs in the top of the sixth to solidify the win.
Easton Allen, Hunter Warren, AJ Barton, Enrique Campos, Lake Woodyard and Hampton all recorded RBIs in the win, with Warren and Woodyard each going a perfect 2-2 from the plate. The only other All-Star to go perfect from the plate was Cooper Whitis, who recorded a double in his lone plate appearance.
With the win North Laurel survives and advances to face the loser from the winner’s bracket, Corbin 10u All-Stars. The winner of that game earns themselves a date with Hazard Perry 10u All-Stars and would have to beat them twice in order to reign victorious in the district final four.
