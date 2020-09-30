SOMERSET — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed and Corbin’s Eli Fischer will be advancing to the KHSAA State Golf Tournament after both golfers earned a state tournament bid by turning in impressive results during Monday’s 10th Region Tournament.

Reed’s 71 was good enough for a second-place finish after he lost a playoff to Clay County’s Justin Begley. Corbin’s Fischer turned in a 74, which was also good enough to advance him to state play.

Clay County won the team championship with a 300. North Laurel finished with a 335 while South Laurel shot a 339, and Corbin finished with a 350.

Whitley County also participated in the regional tournament but a final team score for the Colonels wasn’t available.

Lucas Binder’s 80 led North Laurel while Connor McKeehan (81), Jack McCardle (87), August Storm (87), and Nathan Edwards (89) followed.

Reed’s 71 paced South Laurel while teammates Ashton Garland (84), Jaxon Jervis (91), Ethan Durham (93), and Trey Jackson (107) turned in solid efforts.

Fischer’s 74 led Corbin while Nic Osborne (88), Zach Troglen (92), Dylan Prewitt (96), and Jimbo Ledford (100) followed.

RJ Osborne shot an 82 for Whitley County while teammates Trey Lawson (97), Caleb Bennett (100), and Ethan Bowlin (112) Also competed in the tournament. There was no score available for Garrett McNealy.

10th Region Golf Tournament

North Laurel 335

Lucas Binder 80

Connor McKeehan 81

Jack McCardle 87

August Storm 87

Nathan Edwards 89

South Laurel 339

Brayden Reed 71

Ashton Garland 84

Jackson Jervis 91

Ethan Durham 93

Trey Jackson 107

Corbin 350

Eli Fischer 74

Nic Osborne 88

Zach Troglen 92

Dylan Prewitt 96

Jimbo Ledford 100

Whitley County (no score available)

RJ Osborne 82

Trey Lawson 97

Caleb Bennett 100

Ethan Bowlin 112

Garrett McNealy (no score available)

