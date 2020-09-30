SOMERSET — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed and Corbin’s Eli Fischer will be advancing to the KHSAA State Golf Tournament after both golfers earned a state tournament bid by turning in impressive results during Monday’s 10th Region Tournament.
Reed’s 71 was good enough for a second-place finish after he lost a playoff to Clay County’s Justin Begley. Corbin’s Fischer turned in a 74, which was also good enough to advance him to state play.
Clay County won the team championship with a 300. North Laurel finished with a 335 while South Laurel shot a 339, and Corbin finished with a 350.
Whitley County also participated in the regional tournament but a final team score for the Colonels wasn’t available.
Lucas Binder’s 80 led North Laurel while Connor McKeehan (81), Jack McCardle (87), August Storm (87), and Nathan Edwards (89) followed.
Reed’s 71 paced South Laurel while teammates Ashton Garland (84), Jaxon Jervis (91), Ethan Durham (93), and Trey Jackson (107) turned in solid efforts.
Fischer’s 74 led Corbin while Nic Osborne (88), Zach Troglen (92), Dylan Prewitt (96), and Jimbo Ledford (100) followed.
RJ Osborne shot an 82 for Whitley County while teammates Trey Lawson (97), Caleb Bennett (100), and Ethan Bowlin (112) Also competed in the tournament. There was no score available for Garrett McNealy.
10th Region Golf Tournament
North Laurel 335
Lucas Binder 80
Connor McKeehan 81
Jack McCardle 87
August Storm 87
Nathan Edwards 89
South Laurel 339
Brayden Reed 71
Ashton Garland 84
Jackson Jervis 91
Ethan Durham 93
Trey Jackson 107
Corbin 350
Eli Fischer 74
Nic Osborne 88
Zach Troglen 92
Dylan Prewitt 96
Jimbo Ledford 100
Whitley County (no score available)
RJ Osborne 82
Trey Lawson 97
Caleb Bennett 100
Ethan Bowlin 112
Garrett McNealy (no score available)
