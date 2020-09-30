South's Reed captures top honors in Pulaski County Invitational

SOMERSET — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed’s 71 was good enough to take home first place honors during this past weekend’s Pulaski County Invitational while North Laurel’s 337 allowed the Jaguars to place fourth in the team standings.
Russell County won the event with a 318 while Pulaski County (319), Somerset (330), North Laurel (337), Wayne County (337), South Laurel (343), Lexington Christian (346), Campbellsville (346), Corbin (357), McCreary Central (381), and Southwestern (423) followed.
Lucas Binder and Conner McKeehan led North Laurel with an 81 apiece while August Storm (82), Jack McArdle (93), Nathan Edwards (93) followed.
Reed’s 71 paced the way For South Laurel with Ashton Garland (88), Trey Jackson (92), Jaxon Jervis (92), and Ethan Durham (94) turning in solid scores.
Eli Fischer shot a 75 to lead Corbin while teammates Nic Osborne (91), Dylan Prewitt (95), Zach Troglen (96), and Lee Vance (104) followed.
Team Scores
1. Russell County 318, 2. Pulaski County 319, Somerset 330, 3. North Laurel 337, 3. Wayne County 337, 5. South Laurel 343, 6. Lexington Christian 346, 6. Campbellsville 346, 8. Corbin 357, 9. McCreary Central 381, and 10. Southwestern 423.
Individual Scores
North Laurel
Lucas Binder 81
Conner McKeehan 81
August Storm 82
Jack McArdle 93
Nathan Edwards 93
South Laurel
Brayden Reed 71
Ashton Garland 88
Trey Jackson 92
Jaxon Jervis 92
Ethan Durham 94
Corbin
Eli Fischer 75
Nic Osborne 91
Dylan Prewitt 95
Zach Troglen 96
Lee Vance 104
