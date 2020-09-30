South's Reed captures top honors in Pulaski County Invitational

SOMERSET — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed’s 71 was good enough to take home first place honors during this past weekend’s Pulaski County Invitational while North Laurel’s 337 allowed the Jaguars to place fourth in the team standings.

Russell County won the event with a 318 while Pulaski County (319), Somerset (330), North Laurel (337), Wayne County (337), South Laurel (343), Lexington Christian (346), Campbellsville (346), Corbin (357), McCreary Central (381), and Southwestern (423) followed.

Lucas Binder and Conner McKeehan led North Laurel with an 81 apiece while August Storm (82), Jack McArdle (93), Nathan Edwards (93) followed.

Reed’s 71 paced the way For South Laurel with Ashton Garland (88), Trey Jackson (92), Jaxon Jervis (92), and Ethan Durham (94) turning in solid scores.

Eli Fischer shot a 75 to lead Corbin while teammates Nic Osborne (91), Dylan Prewitt (95), Zach Troglen (96), and Lee Vance (104) followed.

Team Scores

1. Russell County 318, 2. Pulaski County 319, Somerset 330, 3. North Laurel 337, 3. Wayne County 337, 5. South Laurel 343, 6. Lexington Christian 346, 6. Campbellsville 346, 8. Corbin 357, 9. McCreary Central 381, and 10. Southwestern 423.

Individual Scores

North Laurel

Lucas Binder 81

Conner McKeehan 81

August Storm 82

Jack McArdle 93

Nathan Edwards 93

South Laurel

Brayden Reed 71

Ashton Garland 88

Trey Jackson 92

Jaxon Jervis 92

Ethan Durham 94

Corbin

Eli Fischer 75

Nic Osborne 91

Dylan Prewitt 95

Zach Troglen 96

Lee Vance 104

