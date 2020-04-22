When volleyball first made its appearance at South Laurel High School, who better to head the program than the duo of Larry and Kaye Smith -- a pair who had already proven their dedication to high school sports with their impressive softball coaching careers.
"We thoroughly enjoyed coaching all aspects of the game," Kaye said. "Volleyball is exciting and can be somewhat nerve-racking. Just as in any other sport, everything has to click in order to be successful. All the correct fundamentals must be present in passing, setting, hitting, serving, blocking and rotations. As a coach, it was amazing how players who love the game will dedicate extra time to refine all their skills in practice and off the court."
Larry, who passed away last year, and Kaye coached the program together for nine years, beginning in 2000, and ended their coaching careers with one of the most impressive records in the state with 302 wins and 68 losses under their belts. The husband and wife duo also led the Lady Cardinals to five 30-win seasons, seven district championships, five region championships and two Elite Eight appearances.
"It was an honor to be part of a great sport," Kaye said. "In the inception of volleyball at South Laurel High School, we didn't anticipate the challenge of starting a new program. On the other hand, we didn't anticipate all of the fun and success we had either."
"Our coaching years seemed to pass by too quickly," Kaye added. "It was a great experience to be allowed to build a successful program. We enjoyed watching the girls have fun and develop into outstanding athletes. It was an amazing 10 years of volleyball."
With very few volleyball programs in the area at the time, the Lady Cardinals would have to travel to places as far away as Franklin County for matches.
With no middle school volleyball program during this time, Kaye said that very few players came into their freshman year with any volleyball experience at all, meaning the pair would have to start from the most basic skills with almost every player who entered their gym.
"To see young ladies begin a sport that was new and take it to another level was beyond anything we expected," Kaye said.
Though the duo had numerous accomplishments as coaches to be proud of, one of their most notable teams was likely the 2007 Lady Cardinal team who went undefeated in the regular season, captured both the district and the region, and finished the season with a 38-1 record.
"We were two proud coaches of all our teams from the beginning," Kaye said. "The team's success from the 2000 season through the 2006 season set a winning tone for the 2007 team. The 2007 team that went 38-0 in the regular season, district and region was very impressive from all aspects of the game. They were an elite group of players who brought out the best in each other. They led and supported each other whether our team was ahead or behind in the game. They persevered every time they stepped onto the court."
The 2007 South Laurel volleyball team flew through the competition. Not only did the Lady Cardinals not lose a single match in the regular season but the team only lost two sets in the regular season and lost two more sets in their final match against Henry Clay in the state tournament for a total of four sets lost over the entire 2007 season.
"This is a feat that can't be overlooked," Kaye said. "All players on the team were great at offense as well as defense."
Kaye said that the 2007 team was able to accomplish so much because of all the girls who contributed to the team.
That year, Ashley Stock led the Lady Cardinals in points from serves with 301 and was second in kills with 206. Lauren Wombles led the team in kills with 402 and also led the team in blocks with 88.
The Lady Cardinals were also led by Brianna Smith in digs with 226 and took second in points from serves with 257. Jamie Wyatt led the team in assists with 581 and also had 121 points from serves while Porsha Justice had 175 points and 113 kills.
Hayley Phelps also had 171 points and 49 kills while Emily Gaines had 119 digs and Kelsey Jervis had 80 digs. Morgan Johnson, Erika Burchett, Candace Kirby and Shelly Nunley all contributed to the success of the 2007 season, as well.
"We knew early on in the season what this team was capable of," Kaye said. "They played their best as a team and pulled this feat off. We were never focused on the wins but for the team to learn something new and get better after every game. All of the players had what it took to be on an elite team."
Kaye said that seeing her Lady Cardinals win night in and night out never got old to her and Larry, as they got to see their team's dedication and determination.
"Looking back and getting to reflect on such a wonderful group of young ladies brought back so many great memories," Kaye said. "They were definitely a special team with the ability to overcome great teams. Being a part of this 2007 team, I feel their success left a lasting legacy for future volleyball teams at South Laurel."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.