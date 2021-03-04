LONDON — Before the 2021 season started, many prognosticators concluded this would be the year Jeff Davis’ South Laurel basketball program would be in rebuild mode.
But 19 games later, those thoughts seem pretty farfetched.
The Cardinals continued to do what they do during Tuesday’s matchup with Whitley County — win.
South Laurel knocked down 10 3-pointers and cruised to an easy 66-30 win over the Colonels while improving to 14-5 overall and capping off a perfect 50th District regular-season record at 6-0.
“I thought our guys followed the scouting report and did the little things we have been working on,” Davis said. “It was really good to see everyone on the same page and everyone playing well.
“Our defense was really good, and that energy from the Hazard game carried over,” he added. “We’ve had really good practices and seeing that carry over is good to see. Now we need to see if we can continue that consistency that we have been talking about.”
Nine players scored in the win for Davis’ squad with Micah Anders leading the way. Anders hit six 3-pointers with three of those coming during the second quarter to finish with 24 points. Eli Giver hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while Parker Payne added a nine-point scoring effort.
The Cardinals led 15-6 at the end of the first quarter and 44-12 at halftime before wrapping up the win by outscoring Whitley County, 22-18, in the second half.
Jamie Fuson, Jackson Petrey, and Trevor Downs led the Colonels with six points apiece.
