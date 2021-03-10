The South Laurel Cardinals have been on a roll as of late, and they continued to roll through the competition on Monday, with a 75-44 win against the visiting Wayne County Cardinals.
The win was the fifth straight for South Laurel, who wrapped up their regular season with the win. Ten different players scored for the Cardinals on Monday, led by Parker Payne with 17. Micah Anders added 16 points, while Rhys England scored eight, and Caden Jones and Bradyen Reed scored seven points, apiece.
Coach Jeff Davis was able to clear the floor and let his bench play most of the second half, especially in the fourth quarter.
The game was all South Laurel from the very start. Davis’ crew started out with a 23-13 lead at the end of the first. Payne got off to a hot start, scoring six points in the opening period, and Anders added eight, knocking down two three-pointers.
Anders continued his momentum in the second quarter, scoring eight points. Rhys England buried two three-point shots, as the Cardinals led Wayne County 46-25.
Both teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter, as the scoring began to slow down. Payne scored nine points in the third, but South Laurel struggled to score points in the second half. The Cardinals cleared the bench in the fourth. Jeremy Steele scored five points, Tyson Young scored three, and Jacob Steele added two, as South Laurel cruised to the 75-44 win.
The Cardinals finished the regular season with a record of 16-5. They will return to action on Saturday, taking on Williamsburg in the first round of the 50th District Tournament.
