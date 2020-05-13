LONDON — South Laurel seniors Kelsey Dezarn and Kenzie Jervis had hopes of leading the Lady Cardinal softball program to its first 13th Region championship since 2014 this spring but didn’t get the chance due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting an end to the spring sports season in the state before it even got started.
Both Dezarn and Jervis played important roles on South Laurel’s squad and were expected to have big seasons to cap off their careers wearing red and black.
The duo both were named to the East Junior All-Star team last season after putting together solid campaigns.
Dezarn batted .341 while hitting four home runs and driving in 23 RBI. She also had 29 hits while establishing herself as one of the best catchers in the 13th Region.
Jervis continued to be one of the best hitters in the 13th Region, batting .447 while finishing with three home runs, 17 RBI, 11 doubles, 34 hits and 29 runs scored.
South Laurel coach Carly Mink said she hated to see both Dezarn's and Jervis's Lady Cardinal careers come to an end.
”This has been a devastating time for sports. It is very tough for my seniors after all of the hard work they have put in to prepare for this year,” she said. “They are very thankful that they have been given the opportunity to play at the next level and this is not the end of their softball careers.
”I can’t brag on this group of seniors enough,” she added. “Kenzie and Kelsey are both the type of athletes you would want to have around forever. They always put the team before themselves and do whatever it takes. They have been playing at the high school level for a combined 12 years leaving behind a legacy of hard work, determination, confidence, responsibility, loyalty, passion, and success for their teammates and our future South Laurel players. Kenzie and Kelsey have been role models for many players who have been a part of our softball program, and that cannot be erased.“
Mink was quick to point out to her seniors that this wasn’t the end for both of their careers (Dezarn signed to play softball for the University of the Cumberlands while Jervis signed to play softball for Union College).
”Everything happens for a reason and hopefully we will all look back and understand that in the future,” she said. “The best is yet to come and I can’t wait to watch both of you play at the next level.
“As a coach, I am very blessed to have been able to coach these two seniors throughout their high school years,” Mink added. “I can’t say enough about this special pair of seniors and what they mean to our program. Kenzie and Kelsey are mentors to many athletes on our team. Not only did they strive to help each young athlete improve their game but they also helped them with their academics. If someone needed help with something, it didn’t matter what it was they would always step in and help. I know their teammates will forever be grateful for Kenzie and Kelsey being the definition of true teammates and will never forget the seniors of 2020.”
Below are more thoughts from Mink on both Dezarn and Jervis:
Kelsey Dezarn
Kelsey is also a born leader on and off the field. It’s not very often that teams have two seniors who are both extraordinary leaders and who teammates have great respect. Kelsey’s work ethic is contagious. She put in hours of work every single day to improve her game. She strived to be the best catcher in the region and my opinion she was just that. Kelsey is also a selfless teammate who put in hours outside of our practices working with young catchers to improve their game. Not only is she a great catcher, but she has an extremely powerful bat. Kelsey finished her high school softball career with seven home runs and a career batting average of .315. Kelsey will further her softball career at the University of the Cumberlands.
Kenzie Jervis
”Kenzie Jervis is your ideal student-athlete. She kept her GPA above 4.0 throughout high school while being an outstanding athlete as well. Kenzie is a flexible player learning to play almost every position throughout her high school career. Kenzie is a born leader on and off the field. Kenzie’s work ethic is unsurpassable. Not only did she strive to get better every day but she also wanted to help her teammates improve. Kenzie finished her high school softball career at the plate with 147 runs scored, 193 hits, 133 RBI, and a career batting average of .416. She finished her high school pitching career with an ERA of 3.45 and 202 strikeouts. She is sixth on the record board at South Laurel for career RBI. Kenzie will further her softball career at Union College.”
