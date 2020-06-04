South Laurel’s Sydnie Hall inks with Lindsey Wilson

COLUMBIA — Lindsey Wilson women's basketball has signed Sydnie Hall for the 2020-21 season, coach John B. Wethington announced on Monday.
Hall joins the Blue Raiders after graduating from South Laurel High School in London.
"Sydnie is an excellent 3-point shooter that fits perfectly into our system," Wethington said. "She is a good defender with a high basketball IQ. Sydnie brings toughness to our team on both ends of the court that will enable her to make an immediate impact."
"It means everything to me to sign with the Blue Raiders and I am blessed to be able to continue doing what I love while playing for coach Wethington and his staff and furthering my education," Hall said. "I would like to thank my family as my mom and dad have spent numerous hours in the gym helping me get better and to my grandparents for their support and traveling to all of my games. Without them, I wouldn't be the player or person I am today."
"I'd also like to thank coach Souder and his coaching staff at South Laurel," Hall added. "I am glad I got to spend my last two years of high school with them and will always cherish the memories."
