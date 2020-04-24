Corbin, KY (40701)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.