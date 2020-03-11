LONDON — It was a Laurel County sweep when it came to the 2019-20 Kemper Home Furnishings 13th Region Media Boys Basketball Awards.

South Laurel senior Matt Cromer took home Player of the Year honors while South Laurel coach Jeff Davis was named Bobby Keith Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.

North Laurel freshman Ryan Davidson took home the Newcomer of the Year award.

Cromer led the Cardinals in scoring this season with a 24.7 scoring average while tallying 814 points. He also led the team with 73 3-pointers and an 8.5 rebounding average.

Davis guided South Laurel to its second straight 50th District crown, a 28-5 mark and an appearance in the 13th Region Boys Tournament semifinals.

Davidson turned in a solid first year at North Laurel. He averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent (198-of-359) from the floor. Davidson was second on the team in rebounding by pulling down 5.6 boards per game.

Below is a complete list of the Kemper Home Furnishings 13th Region Media Boys Basketball Awards and All-Region Teams:

Player of the Year

Matthew Cromer, South Laurel

Coach of the Year

Jeff Davis, South Laurel

Newcomer of the Year

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Boys First Team

POY: Matt Cromer, South Laurel

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Jordan Akal, Harlan

Connor Robinson, Clay County

Jacob Curry, Clay County

Boys Second Team

Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County

Matthew Taylor, Corbin

Cole Kelley, North Laurel

Caleb Rose, Williamsburg

Slaht Hunter, Williamsburg

Boys Third Team

Cameron Burnett, Bell County

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Jabari Kyle, Middlesboro

Max Burd, Lynn Camp

Brett Norvell, South Laurel

Boys Fourth Team

London Stephney, Bell County

Evan Langdon, Clay County

Shawn Vaughn, Barbourville

Trey Brock, Middlesboro

Connor Farmer, Clay County

Boys Honorable Mention

Trent Noah, Harlan County; Jacob Hall, OBI; Zach Patterson, Knox Central; Sean Phipps, Pineville; Kevionte Turner, Knox Central; Clay Akemon, Jackson County; Tyler Cole, Harlan County; Josh Hibbitts, Corbin; Maison Prater, Lynn Camp; Alex Byrley, Corbin; Jack Estes, Whitley County; Alex Hostettler, South Laurel; Matthew Gray, Barbourville; Isaac Mills, Knox Central; Logan Rose, Jackson County; Trevor Downs, Whitley County; Isaiah Alexander, North Laurel; Jaeden Gist, Harlan; Raven Abner, Clay County; Dalton Finley, Red Bird; Gavin Allen, Corbin; Jon Eldridge, Harlan; Jakob Begley, Clay County, Dalton Mason, Pineville; Elijah Wood, OBI; Gray Estes, Whitley County; Clay Goodin, Pineville; Andrew Sizemore, Knox Central; Jackson Huff, Harlan County; Sochi Onouha, OBI; Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg; Carter Stewart, Corbin; Garrett McNealy, Whitley County.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you