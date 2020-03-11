LONDON — It was a Laurel County sweep when it came to the 2019-20 Kemper Home Furnishings 13th Region Media Boys Basketball Awards.
South Laurel senior Matt Cromer took home Player of the Year honors while South Laurel coach Jeff Davis was named Bobby Keith Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season.
North Laurel freshman Ryan Davidson took home the Newcomer of the Year award.
Cromer led the Cardinals in scoring this season with a 24.7 scoring average while tallying 814 points. He also led the team with 73 3-pointers and an 8.5 rebounding average.
Davis guided South Laurel to its second straight 50th District crown, a 28-5 mark and an appearance in the 13th Region Boys Tournament semifinals.
Davidson turned in a solid first year at North Laurel. He averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting 55.2 percent (198-of-359) from the floor. Davidson was second on the team in rebounding by pulling down 5.6 boards per game.
Below is a complete list of the Kemper Home Furnishings 13th Region Media Boys Basketball Awards and All-Region Teams:
Player of the Year
Matthew Cromer, South Laurel
Coach of the Year
Jeff Davis, South Laurel
Newcomer of the Year
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Boys First Team
POY: Matt Cromer, South Laurel
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel
Jevonte Turner, Knox Central
Jordan Akal, Harlan
Connor Robinson, Clay County
Jacob Curry, Clay County
Boys Second Team
Taylor Spurlock, Harlan County
Matthew Taylor, Corbin
Cole Kelley, North Laurel
Caleb Rose, Williamsburg
Slaht Hunter, Williamsburg
Boys Third Team
Cameron Burnett, Bell County
Ryan Davidson, North Laurel
Jabari Kyle, Middlesboro
Max Burd, Lynn Camp
Brett Norvell, South Laurel
Boys Fourth Team
London Stephney, Bell County
Evan Langdon, Clay County
Shawn Vaughn, Barbourville
Trey Brock, Middlesboro
Connor Farmer, Clay County
Boys Honorable Mention
Trent Noah, Harlan County; Jacob Hall, OBI; Zach Patterson, Knox Central; Sean Phipps, Pineville; Kevionte Turner, Knox Central; Clay Akemon, Jackson County; Tyler Cole, Harlan County; Josh Hibbitts, Corbin; Maison Prater, Lynn Camp; Alex Byrley, Corbin; Jack Estes, Whitley County; Alex Hostettler, South Laurel; Matthew Gray, Barbourville; Isaac Mills, Knox Central; Logan Rose, Jackson County; Trevor Downs, Whitley County; Isaiah Alexander, North Laurel; Jaeden Gist, Harlan; Raven Abner, Clay County; Dalton Finley, Red Bird; Gavin Allen, Corbin; Jon Eldridge, Harlan; Jakob Begley, Clay County, Dalton Mason, Pineville; Elijah Wood, OBI; Gray Estes, Whitley County; Clay Goodin, Pineville; Andrew Sizemore, Knox Central; Jackson Huff, Harlan County; Sochi Onouha, OBI; Dalton Ponder, Williamsburg; Carter Stewart, Corbin; Garrett McNealy, Whitley County.
