LONDON — Laurel County turned out to be the theme when it came to the 2019-20 Kemper Home Furnishings 13th Region Media Girls Basketball Awards.

South Laurel senior Ally Collett earned Player of the Year honors for the second year in a row while North Laurel’s Eddie Mahan was named Richard Jones Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season. Seventh-grader Halle Collins had a breakout season that led to her Newcomer of the Year award.

Collett was sidelined nine games this season due to a partially torn PCL but put in the work to turn in another solid campaign. She averaged 18.7 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game while leading the Lady Cardinals in assists with seven per game.

Mahan guided the Lady Jaguars to a 28-5 mark along with their third straight 49th District title and a third consecutive appearance in the 13th Region Girls Tournament championship game.

Collins turned in a stellar season as a freshman by averaging 14.4 points per game along with a team-best 6.8 rebound per-game average. She also led the team with a 53.8 percent (182-of-338) shooting percentage.

Below is a complete list of the Kemper Home Furnishings 13th Region Media Girls Basketball Awards and All-Region Teams:

Player of the Year

Ally Collett, South Laurel

Coach of the Year

Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

Newcomer of the Year

Halle Collins, North Laurel

Girls First Team

POY: Ally Collett, South Laurel

Amerah Steele, South Laurel

Kaylee Mathis, Clay County

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Taya Davis, Jackson County

Lillie Hall, Williamsburg

Girls Second Team

Sydnie Hall, South Laurel

Whitney Caldwell, Pineville

Morgan Blakey, Harlan County

Presley Partin, Knox Central

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Girls Third Team

Abby Harris, Bell County

Gracie Jervis, North Laurel

Halle Collins, North Laurel

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

Raegan King, Pineville

Girls Fourth Team

Taylah McQueen, Bell County

Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird

Taylor Asher, Clay County

Lindsey Shope, Whitley County

Caylan Mills, Knox Central

Girls Honorable Mention

Isabel Gray, North Laurel; Brianna Gallegher, Barbourville; Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg; Ella Karst, Harlan; Kailey Owens, Middlesboro; Marissa Scott, Corbin; Reis Anderson, Whitley County; Clara Collins, South Laurel; Natalee King, Harlan; Madison Chapman, Williamsburg; Katie Housley, Whitley County; Ashtyn Myers, Bell County; Brianna Howard, South Laurel; Abbagail Smith, Barbourville; Alexis Lewis, Clay County; Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp; Hannah Wood, Harlan County; Kassydee Owens, Harlan County; Emily Cox, South Laurel; Amber Creech, Jackson County; Zoey Liford, Knox Central; Eden Lakes, Jackson County; Darcie Anderson, Whitley County; Emilie Field-Darragh, OBI; Natalie Moses, Williamsburg; Jaycee Monhollen, Whitley County; Kenady Ward, Jackson County.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you