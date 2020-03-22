LONDON — Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinal 2015-16 basketball team was recently selected as the 13th Region Facebook Page Boys Basketball Team of the Decade (2010-2019) after posting a 29-7 mark while capturing the 13th Region championship and making a trip to the Boys Sweet 16's semifinals.
“This was a special team,” Davis said. “They were very disciplined. It was a new sense of urgency and excitement coming into the season. With what happened the two years before where we didn’t even make the regional tournament, we were hungry. Everyone bought in and they knew what we needed to do to win.
“The loss to Williamsburg the year before showed us what we needed to do to go to the next level,” he added. “They ended up winning the region and were a very good team. We set out our goals early the following year and kept working hard to meet that goal.”
Davis said depth played a huge part in South Laurel’s success.
“We were a deep team that had guys that came off the bench and contributed,” he said. “They accepted their roles and helped us get to where we were. If it wasn’t for our bench, we wouldn’t have made that run.
“We were more than just a one-man team,” Davis added. “We had a lot of talented players. If Caleb Taylor got in foul trouble, most would have thought we were in trouble but we had players step up when we needed them to. We had Zach Feltner come in during the regional championship and gave us those minutes that we needed out of him. Blake Phelps and Braden Miller came off the bench and helped us. We were able to play eight to nine guys the whole year and that helped us come tournament time.”
The Cardinals’ size also wreaked havoc for opposing teams throughout the season while their guard play turned out to be key once the 13th Region Tournament began.
Grubb caught fire in the 13th Region Tournament and continued to impress all the way to the state tournament’s Final Four, scoring a team-best 111 points during a six-game stretch.
“Our length was a big strength,” Davis said. “I believe people forgot just how long we were. We had Caleb (Taylor) that was 6-9, and Andrew Griffith that was 6-6 or 6-5 and then we had Ryan Anders who was 6-4 or 6-5. JJ (Ramey) was 6-3 and Jared Grubb was 6-2. We were long and athletic. We were a bunch of trees. These guys knew how to play. Everyone accepted their roles and that was the reason we were so good.
“Our guards were good all year but in the postseason having Ryan (Anders) running the point and defending and then we had Jared go on a tear in the postseason,” he added. “He put on the best three-game stretch in the region that I’ve seen in a while and then that carried over to the state tournament. When we needed a bucket, he went and got us one.”
Davis said it’s an honor for his team to be named 13th Region Facebook Page Team of the Decade but admitted the 13th Region was stacked with a lot of good teams.
“There are so many good teams and good coaches (during the past decade),” he said. “Clay County won it back-to-back. They were in four or five straight region championships. Corbin has had some great teams. Bell County and Williamsburg had great teams, too. It’s hard to say who is the best in my eyes but it’s an honor and we are very humbled.”
