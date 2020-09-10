South Laurel looking to continue West Jessamine's losing skid

LONDON — The South Laurel Cardinals will hit the road Friday with hopes of putting an end to a six-game losing skid when they face off against West Jessamine.
The Colts are losers of 13 straight and dropped a 44-14 decision to South Laurel last season.
South Laurel coach Donnie Burdine is anxious for the season to begin but also remains cautious.
“I’m very excited but I will remain slightly apprehensive until I see the ball kicked off the tee, he said. “I personally love playing on the road, and statistically until last season, we were as good on the road as we were at home. Last year, we didn't respond as well as I felt like we could when on the road. So, other than logistics, I don't think it makes a huge difference.”
Burdine and his Cardinals have hopes of starting the season with a bang and said he has told his players after week one only half the teams in the state are undefeated and being undefeated week one is the only way to be undefeated for the season.
“We honestly know almost nothing about West Jessamine when it comes to their offensive and defensive philosophies,” he admitted. “They hired a new coach after last season, who coached in Indiana. We do know they have a very good wide receiver, a great big tailback, and a lot of linebacker experience. They were very young last year and will be a good test for us early.”
Burdine said his team must avoid turnovers to come out with a win while admitting he does have some concerns entering Friday’s contest.
“I think the keys for this game and every other game we play this season will be close to the same for us,” he said. “We must take care of the ball and simply not beat ourselves.
“You are always concerned before the first game but that has probably doubled this season,” Burdine added. “I am worried about execution because of the loss of camp and fewer practices. I am worried about conditioning because loss of camp as well. We are still concerned with our depth at a couple of spots as well.”
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
