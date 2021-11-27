LONDON — When Chris Souder took over as the coach of the South Laurel girls program in 2018, he had a roster that everyone knew would be at the top of the 13th Region quickly into his tenure. One season later, his team won the 13th Region championship, knocked off the No. 1 team in the Sweet 16, and then had the postseason canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.
South Laurel graduated a super talented senior class that year and things got a bit rocky for Souder and his crew to start last season. But, the Lady Cardinals never flinched, winning five games in a row to finish as district and region champs once again.
This year, South Laurel will bring back a healthy mix of experienced players with a couple of state tournament appearances under their belts, to go with some young, talented players who are next in line to carry on the torch.
Souder said the experience that he has come back in 2021 is a big strength for this year’s squad.
“We do have quite a bit of returning experience that has played in two straight state tournament games and you can’t put a price tag on that kind of experience,” said Souder. “Plus, playing a tough schedule gets you ready for that tough part of February and March. We have a good mixture of experience and youth. Our schedule is brutal so we should be prepared from that standpoint.”
Leading the way for the Lady Cardinals this year will be a trio of seniors in Rachel Presley, Gracie Turner, and Corbin Miller. Presley returns after a strong junior season in which she won Most Valuable Player of the 13th Region Tournament and averaged over 14 points and seven rebounds per game for South Laurel.
Junior Emily Cox and sophomore Clara Collins, along with freshmen Kylie Clem, Jaylen Smith, and Kenlea Murray, will all factor into the rotation this upcoming season. The Lady Cardinals will also get time from seventh-grader Skeeter Mabe and other middle schoolers who are moving up in the program.
Souder said that his team will have to rely on the experience of their senior class, especially early in the year, because of the number of underclassmen who will see playing time.
“We have a very good senior class and we will lean on them quite a bit especially since we do have some youth we will depend on some,” said Souder. “We are depending on some young kids so you don’t know how ready they are. Some may be thrown to the wolves so that is something we will keep a close eye on, as we get going.”
One of Souder’s signatures as a coach is constructing a schedule that is not based on building a good win-loss record but preparing his team for the postseason. Last year, the Lady Cardinals took their lumps early in the year, losing five of their first six games, against some top competition.
After opening with a 1-5 record, Souder’s squad started to play the way he wanted them to play for the majority of the rest of the season. Souder said that if there was anything he could change about his schedule, it would only be to make it more difficult. In addition to their district and regional opponents, South Laurel will play some top teams such as Southwestern, DuPont Manual, Mercy, and Rockcastle County.
“The schedule, like I said, is brutal, but I would not have it any other way,” said Souder. “Tough schedules prepare you for March and I like to have weaknesses exposed early so we aren’t shocked in March.”
When it comes to the 50th District and 13th Region, while South Laurel has been at the top for the past two years, it’s still no walk in the park. Corbin and Whitley County always have tough teams and Williamsburg continues to improve.
Last season, the Lady Cardinals finished with losses to Corbin, Whitley County, and Bell County, before going on to win district and regional titles. This year, South Laurel will take on the likes of Harlan County, Knox Central, North Laurel, Bell County, and Clay County, outside of their district slate.
“The district will once again be tough and the region will be as competitive as I have seen since I have been here,” said Souder. “To me, there are a legitimate four or five teams that could win it.”
