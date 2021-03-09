LONDON — Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals continue to impress.
After garnering a No. 9 preseason regional ranking, the Cardinals have proven the prognosticators wrong time after time this season.
And now, you can add two-time defending 13th Region champion Knox Central to the list of teams South Laurel has beaten after the Cardinals handed the Panthers a 67-58 loss during Saturday’s Raymond Reed Classic Presented by Grace Health.
After both teams scored 10 points apiece in the first quarter, South Laurel slowly began to distance itself from Knox Central despite a 38-point scoring effort from senior Jevonte Turner.
Parker Payne scored nine points in the second quarter for the Cardinals while Micah Anders added six points and a 3-pointer, allowing South Laurel to take a 29-28 advantage into the locker room at halftime.
Anders hit three more 3-pointers in the third quarter while adding 11 points to help South Laurel’s lead grow to 47-40 with eight minutes remaining.
Knox Central cut its deficit to three points on a couple of occasions in the fourth quarter but Anders and Caden Jones each scored seven points apiece during the period as the Cardinals secured a nine-point victory.
Anders led South Laurel with 24 points while Payne added 16 points. Brayden Reed finished with 10 points, and Jones added nine points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.