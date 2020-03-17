South Laurel coach hopes to see continued improvement with experienced team

South Laurel Coach Trey Smith believes that big things are in store for his Cardinals this season.
Since taking over the program three years ago, the Cardinals have been on the rise. In Smith’s first year as head coach, the Cardinals finished the season with an 8-18 record while last year, South Laurel ended its season with a 12-21 mark.
This season will mark Smith’s third year as head coach and he believes it’s going to be a big year for growth with more upperclassmen on the roster than he’s had over the past two years. The Cardinals will have five seniors and six juniors to help lead the team this season with several underclassmen ready to step in when needed.
“We do have more upperclassmen with varsity experience coming back this year than we’ve had in the past,” he sad. “I’ve got three to four seniors who have all played varsity time and six juniors that have all played a lot of varsity time.
“Reed Marcum is a big contributor that is coming back catching for us. We’ve got Dakota Salva and Dalton Garland that are seniors at the top that have played a lot of innings in the past and then we’ve got guys like JT Estep, Jacob Strickland and Zach Allen that are also seniors that are going to be fighting for spots and have done a lot to improve their game and put themselves in the position to get playing time.”
Despite having so many experienced players returning this season, Smith knows that doesn’t mean his team won’t potentially run into obstacles as the season progresses.
“I definitely think that no matter what, it doesn’t matter how much experience that you have, there are always going to be some bumps in the road that you’re going to deal with,” he said. “But I think that one thing that our team has this year that I’m really excited about is that we’re mentally tough. I think that we have a group of guys that are not going to panic when something happens, they are going to keep their cool and keep improving and they’re all moving in the same direction, so to speak, in that they know what the end goal is. They know what we’re trying to accomplish at the end of the season.”
Despite a lot of rain in the offseason, Smith said his team has had more prep time outside this year than his Cardinals have had over the past two years and believes that will show once the season begins.
“Obviously it’s early and there’s only so much you can do with the time you have, and there’s things we need to keep improving at but I like where my team is at and I think that we’re in a really positive place,” Smith said. “I think that our guys are feeling confident, we look really good when we go through our drills and I think their expectation of what we can accomplish this year has risen and I think that is going to benefit us down the road.”
Smith and his coaching staff have put together a schedule that will also hopefully benefit his team down the road when it comes to the postseason.
“I definitely think that our schedule has some very tough stretches in it, especially right around district time,” Smith said. “We’re fortunate to be in a tough district and I think that’s really going to challenge us in the season to prepare us and then I’ve got games scheduled that will make it more of a tournament-like atmosphere where we’re going to have to win back to back to back games possibly and all three games be very difficult, which is exactly what you’re going to get when you get into the 13th Region tournament.”
And though the season hasn’t quite begun just yet, Smith and his Cardinals already have their eyes on the prize.
“Our end goal is to put ourselves in the best position possible come district play and just give ourselves the best opportunity to win at tournament time,” Smith said. “During the season, you want to win as many games as you possibly can and improving and getting better is the overall goal to make sure when you get to tournament time that you’ve given yourself the best chance you can.”
