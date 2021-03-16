LONDON — The 28th version of the South Laurel Lady Cardinal basketball team lived up to all of the hype that surrounded it throughout last season.
It looked as if no one would stand in the way of South Laurel capturing an elusive Sweet 16 championship.
The Lady Cardinals let everyone know just how good they were after knocking off State Tournament favorite Sacred Heart, 58-57, during first-round action of the 2020 state tournament on Thursday, March 12.
But little did Souder and his team know, the celebration of the stunning win wouldn’t last long — an unknown opponent had just postponed, and eventually canceled, the girls' state tournament along with all of South Laurel’s players’ dreams of bringing home a state title.
Who was the unknown opponent?
COVID-19.
“You think after coaching for close to 30 years you have experienced about everything but not in my wildest dreams did I envision this happening,” Souder said. “Especially being a year later and still dealing with it. This pandemic has been unforgiving and relentless for a year now, so I don't think anyone really expected this. As a coach, it really hit me while sitting at home how much I love the game of basketball, and my team, and this is truly my passion.
“I am not gonna lie, this has been one of the toughest seasons I have had as a coach while trying to figure all this out but every other coach and team is in the same boat.”
When South Laurel reached Lexington last March to prepare for its state tournament run, Souder admitted he had heard a little about COVID-19 but never thought it even remotely would play any part in his team completing the season.
“When we arrived at our hotel, the guy checking us in had a mask on and it kind of freaked some of our girls out, and some even said, ‘I wonder if he has the virus?’, but in more of a joking manner, so even then it wasn't even on our minds about what was fixing to take place. We had seen some of it on TV but just didn't think much about it.”
Even when Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 whose positive test led to the NBA shutting down the NBA for a few months, Souder said it never crossed his mind things would “spin out of control” so fast.
“I remember watching Sportscenter, and the Utah Jazz player testing positive and then making light of it by touching all the recorders and such, but even then it really never crossed my mind that it would spin out of control so fast. So Tuesday night, it was business as usual for our team and the thought of the tournament being canceled never came close to even crossing my mind.”
After watching Wednesday’s state tournament games be played, Souder admitted everything still seemed normal until right before the start of his team’s matchup against Sacred Heart on Thursday, March 12.
“It really started to creep into my mind when we were told before the game that if we were to win, they may just allow like two tickets per player and I was still in the mode of if we win, I don't care if they don't allow anyone as long as we are still in the tournament,” he said. “So I really did not pay attention to his (KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett) press conference. We were so locked in on playing the game that most of these young ladies had only dreamed of getting to do.
“Thinking back now, I may have just been ignoring and hoping that it would go away, and the thought of how would I tell my team that even though we have withstood tons of adversity all year, but this would be one we could not control.”
With South Laurel holding a lead throughout against Sacred Heart, rumblings of the tournament being canceled began to surface on press row after halftime, though nothing was made official at that time.
But once the game was over, Souder found out the remainder of the tournament would be postponed and eventually canceled due to COVID-19.
“I guess I was so locked into the game and then so excited for our kids and community, that I hadn't heard anything or seen the teams that were supposed to play after us not ready to warm up, but seeing some of them in tears,” he admitted. “On our way back to the locker room, our host whispered to me that he hated to tell me but the tournament had been suspended. I just said, ‘do what?’ He said it again and said, ‘I am so sorry but I need to tell you because they will probably ask you in the interview room.’ Even then I thought, ‘Oh, we will finish this next week or something when they figure all this out.’ Boy, was I naive about that? So as our locker room was going nuts, I decided not to go in yet and let them enjoy but I had to tell my three seniors because they were going to the interview room with me. I just told them what I was told and told them don't ask me any questions because I don't know any more than you all do.”
After the post-game interview with the media, Souder said while walking off the podium, it hit him, “How am I going to tell my team.”
“They were already out on the floor taking pictures, and most of them still did not know,” he said. “So when I told them, it was very somber getting on the bus. I decided if this is it, then we were going to celebrate what we had just accomplished. So I got their attention on the bus and said, ‘We are not going to do this. We just won, one of them, if not the biggest game in South Laurel girls basketball history, and I told you all before the game was even played, that regardless of what happens today is a happy ending either way.’ So being the resilient bunch they were, they went right back to having a great time. We had even told them, ‘You have worked hard and deserved this and were going to stay the rest of the week just in case they decided to start the tournament back up again.’
But the following morning, the Lady Cardinals’ stay in Lexington would be over.
South Laurel principal Jeremy Kidd called Souder and told him the team needed to come home because school was going to be closed.
“It was at that moment, that it hit me, that this is crazy serious, and I realized this was way bigger than basketball,” Souder said.
With a year to think about what might have been, Souder said he still refuses to be sad after seeing his team’s chance of winning a state title come to an abrupt halt.
“We did everything humanly possible to put ourselves in position to win a state championship, and after the Sacred Heart game, and the way we were playing, we really liked our chances,” he said. “So that is where my thoughts will always be. Those three seniors, Ally Collett, Amerah Steele, and Syd Hall, left their legacy on this program that will never be forgotten or appreciated.
“We preached all year, control what we can control, and don't worry about the rest of it,” he added. “We also talked a lot about the journey versus the destination, and no one can take away what a wonderful and rewarding journey it really was. We were the last team standing. If I have one regret, it would have been, if I had truly known what was about to happen, I would have somehow cut the nets down in Rupp."
