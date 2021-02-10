LONDON — It’s not always pretty but Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals continue to find a way to win, and that’s what is important.
The Cardinals (9-3) continued their winning ways and ran their win streak to four games after defeating 50th District rival Corbin, 66-57, on Monday.
“Any time you can go to Corbin and win, it’s a good win,” South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said. “Hayden Llewellyn and Carter Stewart caused us a lot of problems in the first half. Our guys did better in the second half, shooting the ball and on defense.”
“Our guys enjoy playing with each other,” he added. “They do whatever it takes to win and to be successful. They’ve really bought in defensively, and they’re a close-knit bunch, who cheer for each other.”
The win allowed South Laurel to run its win streak to eight games against the Redhounds, who are now 3-6 on the season.
“Disappointed with the loss,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “We continue to look lackluster defensively and struggle in spurts to score.
“We have a young and inexperienced group of kids,” he added. “I’ve done them no favors with the schedule they have faced up to this point. I fully expect them to stay the course and improve as we progress through the season. No rest for the weary, as we take on another top team (Knox Central) Wednesday.
The Cardinals were able to have four players score in double figures with Micah Anders leading the way with 18 points while Brayden Reed added 16 points. Eli Gover finished with 13 points and Parker Payne totaled 10 points in the win.
“This is one of the most unselfish teams I’ve been around,” Davis said. “Our margin of error is very small, and it helps when your hitting shots and playing defense.
“We will watch film on this game, and correct what we did wrong and get better at what we need to work on,” he added. “Our focus goes straight to our next opponent and that’s Williamsburg. They were playing really good before they were quarantined.”
South Laurel trailed 14-12 after the first quarter and managed to rally back and tie the game at 27 a piece going into the locker room at halftime before taking over in the second half.
Davis’ squad was able to build a double-digit lead before seeing the Redhounds’ late rally fall short.
The Cardinals led 46-40 going into the fourth quarter before outscoring Corbin, 20-17, in the final eight minutes.
