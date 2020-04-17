LONDON — Many folks didn’t know what to expect out of Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals before the 2019-20 season tipped off.
Some prognosticators had the Cardinals ranked high in the 13th Region polls, and some had them ranked middle of the pack.
Davis himself admitted his team was a wait-and-see approach after graduating the likes of JJ Ramey, who was one of the top players in the state while also the 13th Region Media Player of the Year.
Despite the loss of players due to graduation while playing one of the toughest schedules in the mountains, South Laurel still found a way to win 28 games.
“I would have thought you were crazy,” Davis said when asked if he was told his team would win 28 games before the season started. “It’s nothing against our guys. We lost a lot from the year before. We had a lot of inexperience coming back. We only had three guys with varsity experience. We had to rely on a lot of inexperienced players and didn’t know how they’d handle it early on. I wanted to see what we could do and see how we would handle the schedule.”
The Cardinals handled the schedule well.
South Laurel only dropped three regular-season games (North Laurel, Lexington Christian and Lincoln County) while reeling off 17 consecutive wins.
“We don’t talk about wins but it’s not easy to win against good teams,” Davis said. “When you’re making your schedule, you’re thinking about your team and want to be challenged but you also don’t want to lose the kids’ confidence. When I looked at our schedule before the season started, I was like, ‘holy cow.’ I was worried about us losing confidence but then again, I believed we could compete with everyone on our schedule.”
Davis was right.
With this year’s 13th Region Media Player of the Year, Matt Cromer, leading the way, South Laurel was hard to stop.
“I thought we did well,” Davis said. “North put it to us early on and then we lost to LCA, and our guys were down. But they went back to work and came back and won 28 games this year.
“Looking back on the season, we were hurt some in the second part of the season, and I’m proud of all of our guys with the way they responded,” he added. “We had guys step in and play when we needed them. They were always ready. Our seniors did a great job of leading. You can’t win games if you don’t trust each other and this bunch did that.”
The Cardinals were able to capture another 50th District championship after posting a perfect 6-0 district mark while beating both Whitley County and Corbin in the 50th District Tournament.
“Our district is always tough,” Davis said. “Williamsburg was really good and Whitley County always played us tough. Corbin was another good team, Coach P is the best as they come and he’s always got his team prepared and ready to play. This district is always a dogfight and to be able to get the No. 1 seed and win the tournament is a feather in our cap and huge feats.”
The Cardinals won their first game in 13th Region Tournament play, beating Harlan, 54-52, but saw their season end after losing a 65-62 heartbreaker to eventual region champion Knox Central in semifinal action.
“The 13th Region Tournament is a dogfight. It’s a one-game series each time and you’ve got to survive and advance,” Davis said. “Even with the adversity we faced the last two weeks, we never made excuses. We knew what we were dealing with and fought until the end.
“I’m proud of how we handled ourselves each game, win or lose,” he added. “You win with class and lose with class. Some times you learn more about yourself from losing, even though it hurts. Our guys fought and came up short. You tip your hat and move on. Our guys did it with class.”
With Cromer and Brett Norvell graduating, South Laurel will be losing its top two scorers, and now must find someone to take over the scorer’s role.
“We’ve been fortunate over the last five or six years that we’ve always had scorers that were always together, so to speak,” Davis said. “If we needed a bucket, we had somebody. We’ve always had that and now is the first time in a while we’re gonna be like, who is it? We have two seniors, four juniors and a group of sophomores and freshmen. It’s going to be a challenging year but it’s going to be fun.
“There will be a lot of unknowns,” he added. “The people that work and improve their game are the ones that will give themselves a better chance to play. It could be that we play up to 12 players. I’m looking forward to what this group can do. It’s going to be interesting.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.