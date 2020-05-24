Seniors Zack Howard and Trevor Thorpe would have led this season’s South Laurel bass fishing team.
The defending state champions were expected to have another impressive season with Howard and Thorpe leading the way for the Cardinals bass fishing team.
“They both were probably going to make the region this year,” said South Laurel bass fishing coach Dennis Hammonds.
Hammonds said that Thorpe has been fishing since a young age and joined the Cardinals bass fishing team in his seventh-grade year. Hammonds has seen a lot of improvement from Thorpe over the past five years while Howard has been a part of the South Laurel bass fishing team since his freshman year and has also shown improvement on the water over the past four years.
With 43 student-athletes on the team, which Hammonds said were made up of mostly middle school students, much of the team really looked up to these two seniors as they were some of the most experienced members of the team.
“These two guys were partners on the team and were really good role models for all the young fishermen,” Hammonds said.
Hammonds believed that not only did his team have a really good chance at the region tournament but believed these two seniors were well on their way to qualify for the region tournament and even have a really good showing.
“I hate it these two guys didn’t get an opportunity to go to the regional show,” Hammonds said. “I hate it for them that the season was canceled but if it had to be canceled in order to save lives, then that’s something we all have to do.”
Hammonds and the South Laurel bass fishing team coaching staff are wishing these two seniors the best of luck in all their future endeavors and expects that Thorpe and Howard will both excel in anything they do.
