South Laurel 8U All-Stars advance past Tri-City, 20-12

HAZARD — The South Laurel 8U All-Stars advanced in the District 4 8U All-Star Tournament by handing Tri-City a 20-12 loss that now sets up a matchup with Corbin on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first Inning and looked as if they’d take the four-run lead into the second inning after retiring Tri-City's first two batters.
But Tri-City rallied and scored eight runs to give themselves an 8-4 lead. South Laurel responded with five runs in the top of the second to take a 9-8 edge before Tri-City tied the game at nine apiece with a run in the bottom of the second.
South Laurel took control of the game in the top of the fourth inning, scoring seven runs to take a 16-9 advantage. Tri-City added a run in the bottom of the inning before South Laurel out the game away with one run in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning.
South Laurel’s Tanner Purvis led the way with a home run and four runs scored while Malakai French scored three times. Ryder Dewees, Eli Lawson, Hudson Lewis, Kole Worthington, and Izayah Patterson each scored twice. Cruz Lee, Forrest Taulbee, and Easton Cox each crosses home plate once in the win.
