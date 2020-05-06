After 31 games, a boys champion has been crowned in the 13th Region Realignment Tournament.
Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals (2016) outlasted the 2009 version of the Corbin Redhounds by picking up a 72-68 win in front of a sold-out crowd at the Corbin Arena.
The Cardinals received a 24-point, 13-rebound effort by Caleb Taylor while Jared Grubb added 20 points and Andrew Griffith finished with 14 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Anders added eight points while JJ Ramey finished with six points.
South Laurel, who entered the tournament as the No. 3 seed, posted a 5-0 record, picking up wins over No. 30 Corbin (2011), No. 19 Corbin (2008), No. 22 Williamsburg (2015), No. 2 Knox Central (2017) and No. 9 Corbin (2009).
Isaac Wilson and Josh Crawford led the way for the Redhounds, finishing with 20 points and 15 points, respectively while Madison Johnson added 13 points and Josh Smith finished with 10 points. Aaron Manns turned in a nine-point effort in the loss.
Corbin finished the tournament with a 4-1 record while picking up wins over No. 24 Harlan County (2013), No. 8 North Laurel (2019), No. 1 Knox Central (2018), and No. 29 Barbourville (2006).
Corbin got off to a hot start and built a 20-11 lead over South Laurel in the first quarter after 3-pointers by Johnson, Wilson and Crawford gave the Redhounds a nine-point edge.
The Cardinals began to get back into the contest in the second quarter thanks to the play of Taylor and Griffith.
Taylor scored eight points in the quarter while Griffith’s dunk with one minute remaining in the first half tied the game at 32 apiece.
The tie didn’t last long, though.
The Redhounds answered with a 3-pointer by Smith at the buzzer to give his team a 35-32 lead at halftime.
Three straight turnovers by the Cardinals to begin the third quarter allowed Corbin to push its lead to 41-32, but South Laurel answered with two 3-pointers by Grubb to make the score, 41-38, with 4:47 remaining.
The Cardinals closed the period with a 10-7 run as Anders’ put back at the 17-second mark tied the game at 48 apiece entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams spent most of their time at the free-throw line during the first five minutes of the fourth quarter, as Crawford made two shots with 3:07 remaining to give his team a 64-60 lead.
Grubb raced down court and hit a 3-pointer to make the score, 64-63, while Brayden Miller stole the ensuing inbound pass and tossed the ball back to Ramey, who then recorded a slam dunk to give South Laurel a 65-64 advantage.
A 3-pointer by Wilson gave the Redhounds a 67-65 lead with 2:17 left while a layup by Taylor tied the game at 67 apiece with 1:41 remaining in regulation.
Corbin hit one-of-two free throw attempts on their next trip down the court to take a 68-67 lead while Grubb’s baseline jumper gave South Laurel a 69-68 advantage with 1:01 remaining.
The Redhounds turned the ball over on their next possession and Grubb sealed the win for the Cardinals with 36 seconds remaining by draining a 3-pointer at the top of the key to give his team a four-point championship win.
Grubb was also named Tournament MVP while teammates Caleb Taylor, Andrew Griffith, Ryan Anders, and JJ Ramey joined him on the All-Tournament team. Corbin’s Josh Crawford, Isaac Wilson, and Madison Johnson were named to the All-Tournament team along with Knox Central’s Markelle Turner and Barbourville’s Chris Good.
