CORBIN — The North Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars remained alive in the District 4 Tournament after outlasting the South Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars, 12-9, on Monday.
North Laurel trailed 7-1 entering the bottom of the fourth before exploding to score seven runs to take an 8-7 advantage. South Laurel regained a 9-8 lead in the top of the fifth after scoring two runs but North Laurel took over for good with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
North Laurel’s Bryson Roberts, Kolton Hampton, and Enrique Campos teamed up on the mound, and limited South Laurel to 12 hits, and six earned runs while combining to strike out 10 batters.
Campos led North Laurel with three hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Hampton had two hits, three RBI, and two runs scored. Jude High finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Mason Minor had a hit. Hunter Warren finished with an RBI and two runs scored while Brody Burgess scored twice. Easton Allen and Cooper Whitis each finished with a run apiece.
Jack Armstrong led South Laurel with a perfect 2-for-2 effort while driving in two runs. Jaxon Bigelow had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Mason Bryant finished with two hits, one RBI, and three runs scored. Archer Word had two hits and one run scored while Case Roark collected a hit, three RBI, and one run scored. Nate Warren and Luke Floyd each finished with a hit and a run scored apiece while Malakai French finished with a hit. Tanner Purvis scored a run for South Laurel.
Saturday’s Game
Corbin 12, South Laurel 9
The Corbin 10-year-old All-Stars reached the finals of the District 4 Tournament on Sunday but it wasn’t easy against a South Laurel 10-year-old All-Star team that hung tough.
Corbin did just enough to hang on and defeat South Laurel, 12-9.
James Moore’s squad led throughout the game, building leads of 4-2, 5-2, 8-3, and 9-6 before seeing South Laurel rally throughout the contest.
Corbin finally pulled away in the top of the sixth inning, scoring three runs to pull out the win.
Cole Moore and Owen Begley each pitched three innings apiece for Corbin. Moore allowed three hits and three earned runs while striking out seven batters. Begley gave up seven hits and three earned runs while striking out five batters.
Corbin took advantage of four errors by South Laurel as Gatlin Godsey led his team with three hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Moore finished with two hits, three runs scored, and one RBI. Isaac Sparks had an RBI and a run scored while Carson Smith had a hit and two runs scored. Jaxson Taylor had an RBI and a run scored while Ty Foley, Owen Begley, Kaden King, and Silas Black each finished with one run apiece.
Nate Warren led South Laurel with a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while finishing with two RBI and three runs scored. Mason Bryant turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort as well, driving in two runs and scoring once. Case Roark had two hits while Luke Floyd finished with a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored. Jaxon Bigelow had a hit and an RBI while Malakai French finished with a hit and a run scored. Jack Armstrong had a hit, an RBI, and a run scored while Jaxon Roark finished with a hit. Tanner Purvis finished with a run scored.
Mason Bryant pitched three innings for South Laurel, allowing three hits and five runs while striking out seven batters. Jaxon Bigelow tossed three innings, allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out six batters.
Friday’s Game
South Laurel 13, Jackson County 1
The South Laurel 10-year-old All-Stars dominated during their first game of District 4 Tournament play, defeating Jackson County with ease, 13-1.
The game was scoreless after one inning of play but that’s when South Laurel’s bats got hot and put the game away.
South Laurel scored a run in the second inning before adding three runs in the third inning, four runs in the fourth inning, and five more in the fifth inning. South Laurel outhit Jackson County, 12-1.
Luke Floyd, Nate Warren, and Jaxon Bigelow dominated on the mound for South Laurel. Floyd tossed two and one/third of an inning of scoreless and hitless ball while striking out six batters. Warren pitched one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing only one hit and one run while striking out four batters. Bigelow pitched one inning and didn’t allow a hit or a run and finished with two strikeouts.
Archer Word went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI and one run scored while Mason Bryant went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Bigelow turned in a 2-for-4 effort with two RBI and two runs scored while Floyd finished with two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Malakai French had two hits and one run scored while Case Roark finished with a hit. Warren scored three times in the win while Jackson Armstrong scored once.
