LONDON — South Laurel Coach Chris Souder is the first to admit he was sort of “shocked” to see the KHSAA Board of Control vote to allow practice to begin this week for winter sports along with the season beginning on Monday, Jan. 4.
But the Board of Control upheld its earlier decision which surprised many coaches across the state.
“I was pretty set that it would be pushed back from everything we were hearing so the fact that it wasn’t was kind of a shock,” Souder admitted. “I can see the concerns and need to push it back but since it wasn’t we are excited and ready to roll.
“We are all eager and really excited to get back to work,” he added. “I think everyone will have a newfound respect for the game and how precious the present is and how you have to practice and play like it is your last because it really could be.”
Souder said he was also pleased seeing the state tournament dates for both the boys and girls get pushed back to late March early April.
“I think that is a good thing it gives us some wiggle room if we have any COVID issues,” he said. “It gives us a chance to have a full season and I think that is about all we can ask for.”
With his team picked by many to make another deep postseason run, Souder said he and his players are ready to get things started.
“It has been since March since we have played a game, so naturally we are super excited,” he said. “I’m just glad we are getting the opportunity to play and try to get back to some form of normalcy. Our kids need this.”
