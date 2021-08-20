As only a sophomore, North Laurel’s Jack Chappell is already getting some Division 1 looks, as Chappell recently received his first college offer from Eastern Kentucky University after an impressive freshman season.
“I about cried, I couldn’t believe it,” Chappell said of the scholarship offer from EKU. “My first response was to call my dad because he wasn’t there, the one time he had to miss was when I got the offer. Coach Larkey helped me a ton, he got the connections for me.”
The offer from EKU came as no surprise to North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey though, after seeing what Chappell was capable of on and off the field.
“He has worked his way to a great scholarship offer from Eastern,” Larkey. “It is great to be offered by anybody, especially Eastern because they are a high profile school around here and they play at a very high level. The way Jack has transformed his body in the weight room and improved his speed, that’s what got him the offer was the ability he has to run and play. I’m glad Eastern could see that in him.”
Last season, the versatile freshman was on both sides of the ball, making 24 catches for a total of 324 receiving yards as wide receiver. On the defensive side of the ball, Chappell had a total of 52 tackles with 41 of those being solo tackles. He also had one interception.
“Last year was his first year playing varsity and he really learned how to play football,” said Larkey. “He was learning a whole lot. He is a phenomenal worker in the weight room and he actually was playing some safety last year but we moved him to linebacker this year—he was a little out of position last year, I think. He is also a great receiver, does a great job. He has built himself into a great football player. He has improved his strength, his speed.”
“Last year I was a little bit undersized but I gained about 20 pounds since last year, so I’ve put in a lot of extra work in the weight room and got a lot faster too,” Chappell said.
Chappell said his first season playing on the varsity team has given him a lot more confidence heading into his sophomore season.
“The first game really sticks out,” Chappell said of his first varsity game with the Jaguars. “It was a whole lot different from what middle school was.”
Larkey believes Chappell will really shine this season, as last year was more of an opportunity to gain some experience and confidence in his play.
“Hopefully this year he will learn even more than he did last year because last year was a big learning experience for him,” Larkey said. “He is our main threat on defense, he will be playing up there at linebacker and I believe that’s probably where he’ll end up in college. He also plays receiver, so he has to play both sides of the ball, has to play a lot. He will hardly leave the field and that’s how it should be—your best players need to be playing all the time.”
Now, it is back to the grind for Chappell and his Jaguar teammates, as the 2021 season is ready for kickoff and Chappell hopes to accomplish a lot in his sophomore season with North Laurel.
“I want to at least win a few playoff games, make a run at state and lead the team in tackles,” Chappell said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.