CORBIN — After five weeks of dominating opponents on the field, Tom Greer’s Corbin Redhounds welcome a week off.
Corbin’s bye week comes at a time the Redhounds are perfect at 5-0, ranked atop the Associated Press’s Class 4A rankings while sitting at the No. 3 spot in Class 4A according to the latest RPI rating that has been released.
Corbin is also coming off an impressive 52-6 win over Somerset that saw dominance on both sides of the ball.
“We talked with our players all week to make sure that they come out and take care of business,” Greer said. “I felt like we were focused and they love playing at home and felt like that we needed to jump on Somerset quick and whatever little bit of doubt Somerset had, make that doubt even bigger.
“We have 16 seniors and 22 juniors that are very mature and I’m very impressed with their business-like approach every week,” he added. “We try to play very physical and that style of football tends to take a little out of your opponent the longer the game goes. I feel like the offense and defense both are clicking on all cylinders and we have to continue that every day in practice.
After looking back at the past five week’s success his team has had, Greer admitted he’s not surprised with where his team is at.
“I wouldn’t say that I am surprised, I am impressed with our football team's attitude and the way our players approach every day and every game,” he admitted. “We have to take this open week and focus on getting better in areas that we’ve seen on the film they were not doing well. We have to continue to be very physical and practice so we don’t lose that age.
“The open week will allow us to focus on staying sharp in our fundamentals and continue playing physical,” he added. “We are healthy but we will rest our bodies some this week and give the guys some time away from each other because of the pandemic and allow our guys to focus on their academics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.