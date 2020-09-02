CORBIN — Corbin Little League Softball President Ronnie Smith called this past season “a success” after regular season play was able to finish last week without any problems.
League play was pushed back to late June but Corbin Little League was still able to have a season in both the baseball and softball leagues without any problems despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are absolutely pleased with the way the season went,” Smith said. “It was a lot of work for the volunteers, coaches, and parents, but all in all, it was a great year.
“There was a lot of concern amongst the board members,” he added. “We were especially concerned with the younger aged children. But it got to the point where we realized that people would do whatever they needed to do to make the season happen.”
Smith said being able to have the season without any major problems was a big achievement.
“It’s always wonderful to see the smiles on the faces of the players,” he said. “It was a total group effort. It was a big adjustment for everyone but it was well worth it.
“We just want to thank all the parents, coaches, board members, and volunteers who went above and beyond this year,” Smith added. “Like I said earlier, it wouldn’t happen without a total team effort. We will look back in history, at this trying time, and realize how our community stepped up for our children.”
Smith also acknowledged that Corbin Little League’s board members knew what they were up against when they decided to have a season this summer.
“We realized that at any time we could be shut down,” he said. “All we could do was make sure we were doing everything in our power to obey the CDC’s guidelines.”
In the end, Smith felt giving the kids in Corbin an opportunity to play baseball and softball this summer turned out to be a success.
“I believe the kids were so excited about playing that they would’ve been willing to even wear football helmets,” he said. “If you try to change rules it’s never easy, but under the circumstances because of everything that has been lost, everyone complied and did a wonderful job.
“It was different this year no doubt,” Smith added. “Even from a fan's perspective, it had a different feel. But at the end of the day, our kids got to enjoy Little League and the memories that they made will last a lifetime.”
