BOWLING GREEN — South Laurel’s Brayden Reed and Corbin’s Eli Fischer both missed the cut to advance to final round action of the 2020 Leachman Buick • GMC • Cadillac/KHSAA Boys’ Golf State Tournament on Tuesday.
Reed’s 15-over par (87) was good enough for a 63rd place finish while Fischer placed 67th by shooting 16-over par (88).
Reed finished with two birdies (holes seven and 16) and seven pars. He shot a 47 during the first nine holes and turned in an impressive 40 on the back nine.
Fischer recorded one birdie (hole 14), and eight pars. He shot a 46 on the front nine and a 42 on the back nine.
