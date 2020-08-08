LONDON — When last week’s announcement of a possible boys soccer season scheduled to kick-off on Monday, Sept. 4, South Laurel coach Joey Marcum admitted that he, along with his assistant coaches and players, were happy to hear the good news.
“Our players and coaches are excited to have an opportunity for a season. With 10 seniors on the roster, we are ecstatic there is now a plan in place,” he said. “Like myself, many of my players watched the KHSAA Board meeting anxiously. Many were texting each other and myself. It had the feeling of a tournament draft day. After the announcements, I think they worked harder that night at training than they had in a long time.
“We realize the plan can change, but now there is hope and that generates excitement,” Marcum added. “I have 20 juniors and seniors and we really want to see them in action.”
The push to move the season has caused Marcum to have a headache or two due to rescheduling.
“With the modified schedule many coaches are scrambling to reschedule,” Marcum said. “We had 10 matches, six of which were at home during the period that was deleted. We have focused on securing our district matches first and then will try to fit in as many others as possible. We usually schedule the maximum allowed, so we will try to fit 14 back into the new schedule.”
Even with the new KHSAA practice guidelines which we put in place during last week’s KHSAA announcement, Marcum states his team has taken advantage of the time they’ve been allowed to train all summer.
“Six hours is less than what we normally would be doing, but most of my team continues to work on their own as well,” he said. “We are getting better at managing our time and training has been very intentional. The boys understand the time limitations and have been great at staying focused during sessions. They know we have no time to waste and try to make the most of every minute we are allowed to work.
“The two weeks before our first match will be crucial,” Marcum added. “It will be our first opportunity to work offense versus defense and get in some game-speed activity. We are replacing a large part of last year’s team, but we are blessed to have talented players with game experience to fill those roles. Having a plan in place, with target dates, relieves much anxiety and worry. Young people need activities and sports. They need socialization and positive ways to use energy.”
Even with the uncertainty of having a season the past few months, Marcum said he has been amazed at how dedicated his players have been with the limited activities they are allowed to do during training.
“We are a very competitive group,” he said. “It has been a challenge to keep training sessions fun and exciting within the limitations but our groups have continued to work hard. Each of our workgroups has a maximum of ten and a blend of ages and abilities. It has been a great opportunity for our older guys to support the younger group. As Coaches, we are really proud of these guys and can’t wait to see them in action.”
