LONDON — South Laurel Coach Jeremy Howard said he was “ecstatic” when he first heard the news of the KHSAA’s decision to begin the girls' soccer season in September.
After months of doubt whether they'd even be a season, Howard admitted being happy to see a season is scheduled to be played.
“I am just happy that we have a point in the future to aim for,” he said. “I was ecstatic that our program may be able to play a fall season. I think we were all excited about hearing the news that we will play a fall season no matter what it looks like. We all are excited that there is a possibility of completing a season but we also know that anything can change at any given moment so we are preparing just like we normally would for any season.”
With the season tagged for a start date of Monday, Sept. 7, Howard admitted the scheduling aspect of things has been tough.
“The scheduling situation has been a little bit of a scramble for me,” he admitted. “ We’re trying to make sure that we can play as many games as possible in the time allotted.”
Howard also doesn’t seem to mind the new KHSAA practice guidelines.
“With the practice schedule that the KHSAA laid out, of course, it would be nice to have more time to do scrimmages or games simulation but we are finding creative ways to do simulation through different electronic platforms,” he said. We look at it as everything is still up in the air that way we continue to train hard no matter what the circumstances and outcome will be. We are trying to take everything one day at a time and we will be ready to play just as soon as we get to that point.”
