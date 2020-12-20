LONDON — Like many coaches across the state, South Laurel’s Jeff Davis was more concerned with having something set in stone when the KHSAA Board of Control met last week to decide when the winter sports season could begin.
He got his wish when they decided to allow practice to begin on Monday and the season to start on Monday, Jan. 4.
“I’m excited to get back to work with my guys and work as hard as we can to get back to where we were when we were shut down,” Davis said. “It’s good we have a target and we will work hard as we can to be ready for that target.”
Davis was also pleased in seeing the boys and girls Sweet 16s pushed back to late March and early December.
“I think it’s good because it gives everyone a chance with makeup games that may be canceled due to the virus,” he said. “It also gives players a chance to play more games and have a somewhat of a normal season.”
With the Board of Control’s vote solidifying start dates, Davis said he’s ready to get things started.
“It’s good to be able to have the guys back in the gym and knowing we have a season,” he admitted. “We will work as hard as we can day by day and control what we can, which is how hard we work, how we work together, and being the best family we can be.
“I know they (the players) are excited to be able to get back to work and get ready to play,” he added. “They just want to get back to some sort of normalcy as soon as possible and this is a first step towards that. We know the season won’t look like a normal season but hopefully, as it goes on, it will become more normal. I can’t wait to be able to toss the ball up and start to compete, or I guess the coin up.”
