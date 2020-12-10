LONDON -- With high school basketball practice slated to begin Monday, most coaches are readying themselves and their players to prepare for almost anything when the KHSAA Board of Control meets Thursday.
South Laurel Chris Souder said the delay of the season and the unknown has been difficult on everyone.
"This stopping and starting is not ideal," he said. "We were just getting settled in when we had to stop again. Keeping the girls in good spirits and finding ways to stay in shape is definitely a challenge. Not to mention the mental state of everyone especially when you really don't have answers as to when and if we will get to start back.
"We hear so many things and I thought for some time we would start on time and then the cases started to escalate and we figured this might happen," he added. "Getting shut down completely is what has been the hardest. We didn't get summer basketball so this is getting difficult on everyone."
Currently, the season is scheduled to begin on Jan. 4 but nothing is set in stone yet with another KHSAA Board of Control meeting looming large this week.
"Regardless of when the regular season begins, we really need to be allowed to get in the gym on Dec. 14," Souder said. "Even if it is just small groups, they need to give us something. Our kids are excited but have learned things can change quickly. So most are pretty guarded and even worry or ask will we even have a season."
COVID-19 cases escalating throughout the state recently have Souder thinking the original start date of Jan. 4 not happening.
"I don't think there is any way we start Jan. 4," he said. "We are hearing possibly Jan. 14 but may know more on Thursday at the Board of Control meeting. We all want to start now but maybe the best chance to have somewhat of a normal season to push a little further away from the New Year when cases may spike again.
"I really can't even think about the postseason, I'm really focused on starting date," he added. "It's also hard when Spring didn't get anything last year, so you have to find a compromise to make sure everyone gets somewhat of a season. Whatever is decided it won't make everyone happy."
Souder said he's hoping the upcoming Board of Control meeting is "a little more organized or stays the course this time."
"That last meeting seemed to be all over the place," he said. "Hopefully, they will do what is best for the athletes. Sure, it makes me nervous just because of what happened at the last meeting."
With the unknown of when the season will eventually start, Souder said he has told his players to stay ready and stay positive.
"We talked before we left of the importance to be ready so we can focus on getting the game ready and not have to worry about being out of shape, etc.," he said.
And if a season does happen, Souder admitted there is no telling how it will go.
"Unfortunately, I think there will be several stoppages as well as some teams not getting in as many games as others," he said. "We have told our kids to just be thankful for what we get and make the most of it. These kids have worked really hard and deserve a season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.