LONDON — South Laurel coach Donnie Burdine was quick to point out how good of a job the KHSAA has done handling the situation of having a fall sports season.
The KHSAA Board of Control voted last week to begin football season on Sept. 11, and Burdine was more than thankful for the decision to do so.
“I think the KHSAA has done an admirable job in a bad situation,” he said. “They have shown patience and took their time and I believe they have given us the best outcome possible under the current circumstances.
“When I found out that the season was on and our kids would get to compete as a family together it brought tears to my eyes.,” he added. “They have had to live with a bad taste in their mouths from last season and then to be pulled apart during the best winter we have ever had was heartbreaking to watch.”
Surfing said he is also happy for his players.
“All of our players are beyond excited to get to play.,” he said. “We have several kids who want to play in college who need to play to be seen. We also have a deep burning desire to make amends for a subpar showing last season. I received so many text messages from our athletes expressing their joy to be able to play.”
Burdine also believes a later starting date comes with some benefits.
“We have a longer period than if we had been on regular schedule before the first game,” he said. “Starting later should be a benefit for us in at least two ways. It will allow me to recruit the hallways a bit before the first mandatory practice. It will also allow three very good players to make it back from basic before we begin. Their leadership alone will pay great dividends.”
Burdine said the KHSAA’s announcement last week also helped to answer the questions his players had.
“The hardest part was not knowing what to tell my kids and their parents,” he said. “People are scared and a little unsure right now, school and sports will help us become us as a people again.”
He also said that he doesn’t have any problems with the KHSAA’s new guidelines for practicing.
“I think as long as everyone adheres to it and doesn't try to circumvent the rules that we will all be in the same basic conditioning,” Burdine said. “Most kids on a varsity team have some experience. We as coaches will need to dedicate extra time to safe tackling techniques and practice at a high rate of speed to help with the conditioning.”
Burdine also admitted the KHSAA’s announcement that the season will kick-off on Sept. 11 makes things easier on his players.
“It does, and I think it also helps parents make the decision of sending them to school or not also,” he admitted. “My family has decided to use the return to school option. I want my children to be cautious but fearless. It is always good when young people have a sense of direction and a schedule of activities.”
With the season currently scheduled to begin in less than six weeks, Burdine said he is going to take things day-by-day with his team.
“I don’t want to rush it. I want to enjoy each minute from now till our first game,” he said. “Life is too short to wish our time away. I think this season, I am going to live in each moment, coach hard, enjoy the ride. and thank God for the opportunity. Can you lose when you live like that? Go South.”
