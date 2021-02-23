BARBOURVILLE — After a 10-day absence from the basketball court, the Lynn Camp Wildcats got off to a slow start on Friday and were never able to recover, losing 78-45 to the Knox Central Panthers in the 51st District matchup.
A slow night on offense was the biggest obstacle for the Wildcats on Friday, as the Panthers got into a rhythm to start the game and never looked back. Lynn Camp got big games from Spencer Gilbert and Micah Engle. Gilbert finished the night with 18 points and Engle added 16.
Knox Central came out firing in the opening quarter with eight different players finding the scoring column. Lynn Camp’s Gilbert and Engle combined for nine points in the first, as the Wildcats trailed Knox Central 26-13 after one.
Both teams struggled to get much going on offense in the second quarter. Lynn Camp tightened up on defense and limited the Panthers to just six points in the period. Gilbert scored five points and Engle added two. While the Wildcats outscored Knox Central in the period, they trailed 32-20 at the half.
The second half was all Panthers. Knox Central put up 46 points in the second half, while the Wildcats continued to struggle to knock down shots, as the Panthers cruised to the 78-45 win.
With the loss, Lynn Camp has now dropped three of their last four games. They have a record of 7-5 on the year and will return to action on Saturday, traveling to take on Corbin.
