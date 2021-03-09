Slow offensive night leads to 62-46 loss for Williamsburg

A slow night on the offensive end was too much for the Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets to overcome on Monday night, when they dropped a 62-46 loss at home to the Clay County Lady Tigers.
It was the second time this season that the two teams have met. Just one week ago on March 1, Williamsburg lost 43-33 to the Lady Tigers. Coach Randy Crider said Clay County played much better in their second game against Williamsburg.
“It was tough tonight. Hats off to Clay tonight. They were a different team from the team we played a week ago,” said Crider. “Offensively, we allowed them to basically do whatever they wanted. We weren’t physical enough with them and it showed by allowing cutters to run free.”
The loss made for the fifth-straight for the Lady Yellow Jackets. They have struggled against competition over the last few weeks of the season. After their loss to Clay County last week, Williamsburg has since lost to Corbin, Middlesboro, Bell County, and the Lady Tigers on Monday night.
Now, the Lady Yellow Jackets have two games left in the regular season. They’ll take on Lynn Camp at home on Tuesday, then Whitley County on Saturday.
Crider said he is happy that his team will get to play just one day after losing on Monday, and hopes to see his team come back with a great effort.
“I am glad we get to play again tomorrow,” said Crider. “We don’t have to wait. We need to get back out there and get after it.”
