Slow first half leads to 52-49 loss for Lynn Camp

A slow start was too much for the Lynn Camp Wildcats to overcome on Monday night, when they fell to the Wayne County Cardinals 52-49 on the road.
It was perhaps their worst first half performance of the season for the Wildcats. Lynn Camp scored just 12 points in the first half, and found themselves down big at halftime. A big second half effort got the Wildcats back into the game.
Coach Rodney Clarke said his team has to do a better job coming out of the gate to win tough games throughout the year. The Wildcats have four losses on the season and all four have been close games.
“Slow starts are becoming our Achilles heel,” said Clarke. “We have to eliminate that in order to give ourselves a chance now and down the road.”
After being down 18 points at the half, the Wildcats slowly started to claw at the Cardinals’ lead. Luke Ledington has emerged as the sharp shooter for Lynn Camp as of late. He knocked down two big threes in the second quarter to give his team a boost, and connected on another big three-pointer in the third.
Jace Boggs and Micah Engle also hit two threes in the third quarter. Engle scored seven points in the period, as Lynn Camp cut the lead heading into the fourth.
Engle went to work in the game’s final period, scoring 13 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth. Ledington hit his fourth trey of the night and Gavin Allen got in on the scoring, but in the end, it just wasn’t enough. The Wildcats held a one-point lead late in the game, but a turnover allowed the Cardinals to regain the lead and hold on to the 52-49 win.
Clarke said that he was proud of the way his club fought back in the loss, pointing to one costly turnover down the stretch that made the difference.
“We fought back from down 18 points and was up one with the ball and had a crucial turnover. So despite all that, we gave ourselves a chance to win,” said Clarke. “I’m proud of the effort from my guys because they never surrendered.”
With the loss, Lynn Camp is now 6-4 on the season. They will return to action on Tuesday, hosting Harlan Independent at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.