As the KHSAA-mandated pandemic dead period was officially lifted on Monday and coaches were given the go-ahead to return to practice with their players, South Laurel teams are finally getting back together and while some are returning to practice, some have taken a different approach.
With lots of restrictions in place for current practices, South Laurel girls basketball coach Chris Souder said that he and his coaching staff weren’t eager to get back to practice just yet.
“There’s so many restrictions right now of what we can do and I just felt like it was too early to actually start conditioning, so we’re just going to start doing a couple of meetings in person and just give out all the forms, all the paperwork issues that come with everything,” he said. “We’re just going to ride it out and see how it comes in July and just stay connected through Zoom or Google Meets and doing some in-person meetings, too.
“Most of our kids have been working on their own fundamentally and we just told them to continue to do that just because our season doesn’t start until December, so we’ve got plenty of time and I think it’s silly to start conditioning. If my season was in the fall, we’d get back to it but families have vacations planned and this way it doesn’t make them feel pressure that they’ve got to be there.”
The Lady Cardinals are planning to get together in small groups to have lunch and to finally begin interacting in person once again, something that Souder believes is important after being away for so long.
“This is something no one has ever experienced and I’ve not seen them since March when we came back from the state tournament,” Souder said. “We’ve done several virtual meetings to stay connected and we’ve got a texting group that we text all the time but to get to see them in person, this is a really fun bunch of kids so that will be exciting.”
South Laurel football coach Donnie Burdine has taken a very similar approach, as he and his coaching staff are beginning to hold meetings with their team but he doesn’t anticipate that his team will get back into practices until mid-July.
“I’ve taken a different approach and it may be wrong, I don’t really know but my gut instinct tells me to do this,” he said. “Our standard summer looks like this when there is no COVID-19, we lift weights as a group all the way up until June 15th and then we give our kids off June 15th until July 12th or 13th, whenever that first Monday following the end of dead period is, and we come back and start our seven-on-seven and then we go through the rest of the year.
“With the COVID-19 stuff, you can’t share a ball, you’ve got to stay in these groups of nine, you’ve got coaches having to wear masks if a kid gets anywhere close to them. If you look at a calendar, if you work your kids every single day until the first, you can get 12 workouts in, so what we’ve decided to do is we will reevaluate after the new guidelines that are supposed to come out June 29th. So all we’re doing is organizational meetings and that was a choice of ours, nobody forced us into doing that, that’s just something that we chose to do. We’re going to do organizational meetings until at least June 29th and then we’re going to reevaluate what the guidelines say. I don’t anticipate us returning to football until July 13th because what we’re wanting to do is return under the most normal situation possible.”
Burdine said these organizational meetings will help to get his team a leg up on the start of the season by handing out packets with all the necessary paperwork his players will need to begin practicing once more restrictions have been lifted.
South Laurel boys soccer coach Joey Marcum said that his team began practicing on Monday, as he, his coaching staff and his players were eager to get back to work.
“We’re following all the guidelines, which means we’re in small groups and then keeping our distance if we have more than one group on-site and normally at this time of year, we spend our evening sessions working on basic skills because we’ll usually have our younger, new kids coming up,” he said. “For us, it’ll be a few weeks before we can actually get started with a ball and something a little more like soccer. Normally a lot of what we do in the summer is conditioning anyway, so a lot of it just depends on where we go from here.
“A lot of my guys have worked hard in the time off and it was impressive last night (Monday) because I didn’t know what they were going to look like. Everybody says ‘I’m doing this and I’m doing this’ but you don’t really know. It was good to see that many of kids were taking this pretty serious and doing the things that they could.”
The South Laurel girls soccer team will also be getting back to practice this week and while coach Jeremy Howard said that virtual meetings have been extremely beneficial for keeping his team in touch and informed on what’s going on, he is more than ready to get back to practicing with his team.
“We’ve been having virtual meetings and those have been very beneficial, I think, for everybody but it’s a big relief that we can finally get back to training and hopefully we can get into ball work and stuff like that here in the near future,” he said. “In this first phase, it will just be conditioning but hopefully soon we’ll be able to start implementing ball work.
“At this point in the year, we would be still focusing on conditioning, however we would be able to do a little bit more of the technical side of the game with foot work, passing, shooting, things like that. So, it’s a little bit different but ultimately not that much different from what we normally would be doing.”
Coaches are hopeful that by next month, many of the restrictions will be lifted and their teams can get back to more “normal” practices. For now, coaches are enjoying finally getting back to seeing their players’ faces and in-person interactions.
“Hopefully some time in July this will loosen up a bit more and we can get back in the gym and get to doing some things,” Souder said. “Until then, we’re just going to take it easy and meet and talk and be ready when they say we can go.”
