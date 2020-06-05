LONDON — After seeing the reception Friday’s Sixth Annual CARDSPY Awards received after more than 350 viewers watched the virtual ceremony, South Laurel Athletic Director Ryan Nolan said, “Overall, this one is the most cherished for me.”
Twelve awards were given out during the event with Matt Cromer and Phoebe McCowan taking home Male and Female Athlete of the Year honors while Joey Marcum’s Boys Soccer Team and Chris Souder’s Girls Basketball Team took home Boys and Girls Team of the Year honors (a list of all of the winners is listed at the end of the story).
“When we realized that we would not be able to gather together and celebrate our student-athletes, coaches, and other members of our athletic department it was heartbreaking,” Nolan said. “So much time and planning had already gone into this year’s show. Then, I was reminded that in a time where so many things have been taken away from our students, we must find a way to make the CARDSPY Awards happen.
“The South Laurel CARDSPY Awards is part of our brand. It’s who we are,” he added. “We take this night each year to celebrate tradition, milestones, accomplishments, and what it means to be part of the South Laurel Family. To simply turn our heads and take the easy way out would not be the South Laurel way.”
Jeremy Taylor hosted the event while musicians Greg Bates and Shelley Skidmore and illusionists Reed and Ashton Masterson also made appearances.
“This was special,” Nolan said. “These student-athletes had so much taken away, so we had to have something to give back.
“A lot of hard work went in for a lot of people,” he added. “We had several watch it. The CARDSPY Awards is a huge time for South Laurel High School. This is more than just about the awards. The reason we do it each year is to instill the South Laurel tradition. We want to come together, one whole body, for one night, we come together as a family to celebrate the student-athletes at South Laurel.”
Sixth Annual CARDSPY Awards Winners
Ted Cook Community Service Award
South Laurel Dance Team
Superintendent Award for Perseverance
Jace Bowling
Assistant Coach of the Year
Darin Reed
Breakthrough Performer of the Year
Bri Howard
Female Team of the Year
Girls Basketball Team
Male Team of the Year
Boys Soccer Team
Newcomer of the Year
Lindsay Cox
South Laurel Family Award
Darin Reed
Head Coach of the Year
Chris Souder
Female Athlete of the Year
Phoebe McCowan
Male Athlete of the Year
Matt Cromer
GJ Smith “Play like a Champion Award”
Kenzie Jervis
