CORBIN — These are exciting times for Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds.
With the entire roster returning from last season, including four seniors, and some new faces, many believe this could be the season Wilson’s Redhounds win the 13th Region championship.
Corbin hasn’t won a region title since 2014 and has missed advancing to the 13th Region Tournament the past four years but the drought could be over after this season.
“This is a team that is built to make a run into postseason play and challenge for a state title,” Wilson said. “We have depth and experience at all positions and I believe that our guard play will be something that allows us to have an edge on many teams that we may face this year. We are athletic and like to get out and run. The community along with myself has high expectations for this team and I am excited for the season to begin soon for these girls. They have had the best summer and fall since I have been here, and they are ready to achieve their dreams this season.”
Everyone returning this season, including seniors Shelby Stewart (16.4 points per game, 4.9 rebounds per game), Lauren Faulkner (6.1, 4.3), Erica Angel (1.0, 0.9), and Kaila Stidham (4.0, 3.0), are ready to make a deep postseason run.
“Shelby Stewart is a returning senior, who took advantage of the supplemental year and decided to come back for another season,” Wilson said. “Her leadership and experience can help this team as the season goes along. She has high expectations for herself and her team and she has put a lot of work in since the end of last season. I believe she is primed and ready to have another great season as a Lady Redhound.
“Lauren Faulkner is another senior who decided to return and take advantage of the supplemental school year,” he added. “She helped boost our team last year and gave us great production all year. She had some injuries late that kept her from being her normal self. I am looking forward to seeing her role on this year's team and seeing her continue to build off of last year's successful individual season.
“Erica Angel is the energy within our team that has put a lot of time into the program and brings a leadership ability to keep teammates together,” Wilson continued. “She is a competitor and wants to see her team and teammates achieve success in all they do. We are very fortunate to have a teammate like Erica and I am excited for her senior season to get underway.
“Kaila Stidham brings a lot of senior experience to the team and has played in some big-time games throughout her career,” Wilson said. “She brings strength and physicality to the game that not many girls possess. She can help this team have great success and I expect her to look to push her teammates each day.”
The Lady Redhounds also return numerous talented underclassmen as well.
Kallie Housley transferred from Whitley County last season and led the Lady Redhounds with a 17.6 recording average and a 5.0 rebounding average.
Darcie Anderson joins Corbin this season, transferring from Whitley County. She averaged 10.2 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game as a Lady Colonel.
Wilson also expects Bailey Stewart (9.4, 4.8) to contribute.
“Kallie Housley is a player to watch out for this year,” Wilson said. “She is comfortable within the program and starting her second year with the team. I believe that this is a breakout year for her to show people what she can do on the court. Great vision and is a great teammate who at the end of the day wants to win.
“Darcie Anderson is a transfer player from Whitley County, who I expect to be able to step right in and help our basketball team,” he added. “She has a very high basketball IQ and is the ultimate competitor on and off the court. With her experience and success at the varsity level, I expect her to have a big year for the Corbin Redhounds.
“Bailey Stewart brings the most experience of any sophomore in the state to the table,” Wilson continued. “She has contributed on the varsity level for three years now and looks to have a great year. She will do anything that is asked of her and she excels at getting hard-nosed things done within a game.”
Wilson pointed out the keys to Corbin’s success will come down to guard play and rebounding.
“It is critical for us to play the game at our pace and to set the tempo and style of the game early for our basketball team,” he said. “Rebounding is something we can lack at times due to our size and it must be a point of emphasis for us to have a memorable year. If we focus on doing the little things that are required from a good basketball team, it will result in a big year for our program.”
Wilson has toughened up the Lady Redhounds’ schedule with the abundance of talent his team returns.
“The schedule for the season is much tougher than the last few seasons,” he confirmed. “We have added opponents like Southwestern, GRC, Scott County, Elizabethtown, the 12/13th Region Challenge just to push us into that next level of competition. We feel that we are ready to compete at the state's highest level and we wanted to make sure that our kids were prepared and tested when postseason play arrives in February.”
Getting out of the 50th District Tournament has been a thorn in Corbin’s side the last four years. Once again it’s expected to be tough to win with preseason favorite South Laurel returning a solid core of players.
“The winner of the 50th District often goes on to compete and many times wins the 13th Region title,” Wilson said. “It is important that we play our best when it matters because I feel our district has three teams who can go on to win the regional title. “With that being said, one of those teams will always be on the outside looking in as only two teams can advance to the regional tournament to compete,” Wilson added. “We have found ourselves on the outside looking in for the last few seasons and we are ready to get over the hump and push for the region title. This team can be very special and simply put if it is to be, it is up to us".
Wilson also expressed how balanced and “loaded” the 13th Region is overall this season.
“This is the most-loaded region this region has been from top to bottom in quite a while,” he said. “Many teams have some great talent and they all have a chance and an argument on why they have a chance at cutting the nets down at the regional tournament. I believe that our team is within the top three teams this region has to offer and that we can compete with anyone within the region. This basketball team has a chance to do something special and be remembered for their team accomplishments and achievements. As I said earlier, if it is to be, it is up to us.
“I truly believe that this is the year that the Corbin Lady Redhounds make an appearance into the 13th Regional Tournament,” Wilson added. “With the way, COVID dictated our seeding for last year, it hurt us with seeding for the district last year. After a hard-fought battle and tough loss to a good South Laurel team, who eventually won the 13th region title, I truly believe if we could have played anyone but South in the first round that we would have had a rematch for the 13th Region finals last season. I'm excited to get back at it and continue working to bring a 13th Region title home to Corbin.
“The sky is the limit for this team and we have a ton of upside,” Wilson added. “We will be a tough matchup for teams and can play at a pace that many teams will be uncomfortable playing at. If we stick together and understand that we are greater than me, and can keep the team focused on team accomplishments as opposed to Individual success, then this team will be scary.”
