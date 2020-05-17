WILLIAMSBURG — Six seniors were set to lead the way for the 2020 version of the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets track and field team.
Chaz Jarboe, Brady Jones, Casey Bryant, Ethan Wilson, Issiah Britton, and John Rowe each played an important role on Williamsburg’s squad according to Coach Cory Fleenor, but didn’t get a chance to show what they could do due to the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the canceling of the spring sports season.
“We are very disappointed,” Fleenor said. “We know it is very hard for several different reasons, some of these guys were waiting their turn and some of them were expecting to repeat. Others would have had their opportunity to shine and others could have potentially podiumed at state.
“It was going to be my first group as a head coach but I had the opportunity to coach them throughout their high school careers,” he added. “I was excited to have these group of guys to start my career, knowing who they had trained, ran, and competed for in the past with John Harris. It breaks my heart for them and for my first year of being the head coach.”
Fleenor said seeing the season canceled was “devastating” for his seniors.
“We feel like we have prepared them for things like this because track and field teaches them how to deal with adversity,” he said. “By competing each day, and if you win you still have to train and better yourself, and if you lose you come back the next day and train to become better.”
Below are more thoughts from Fleenor on his six seniors:
Chaz Jarboe
“Chaz was the Region Pole Vault Champion every year in his high school career. He was a vital part of our success every year. He was going to be our leader in the Field Event area by competing in three out of the possible four events that he did were field events.“
Brady Jones
“Brady was our leader in the distance category. He was adamant in always striving to become better. He made sure all of the distance runners were there and accounted for. Made them understand how to train and how to become a better runner.”
Casey Bryant
“He was one of our top two throwers and he was waiting his turn to become the stud on our team and he was patient and worked hard to achieve this. It was his turn per se. It was his turn.”
John Rowe
“John came to us his junior year and worked hard, learning new coaching styles and training goals. He was ready to shine this year.”
Ethan Wilson
“Ethan worked hard and grew as a thrower, he was an important part of the team and a great teammate.”
Issiah Brittian
“Issiah worked hard and was a vital part of our team.”
