LONDON — North Laurel dug itself a three-run hole against Rockcastle County but used a six-run third inning to pull away and knock off the Rockets, 11-4, on Saturday.
The win improved the Jaguars to 3-1 as Noah Rush, Conner McKeehan, and Brady Gilmore led the way at the plate.
McKeehan collected two hits and two RBI while Rush finished with two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI. Gilmore finished with two hits, and a run scored. Eli Sizemore finished with a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored while Will Hellard and Caden Harris each delivered a hit and an RBI.
“Conner Mckeehan got the win, pitching five innings and Corey Broughton pitched the final two innings,” North Laurel coach Darrin McWhorter said. “They threw well against a very good Rockcastle Team. We had 10 hits with seven players total having hits. We played well defensively with only one error. You will win most games with good pitching and defense, and we got that today.”
McKeehan picked up the win on the mound, tossing five innings while allowing five hits and two earned runs. Corey Broughton tossed two innings of hitless and scoreless ball.
