LONDON — A six-run third inning was enough to lead South Laurel to its first win of the season.
The Lady Cardinals dug themselves a 3-0 hole in the first inning before exploding for six runs in the third inning en route to an 8-5 win over Middlesboro on Tuesday.
South Laurel added two more runs in the fourth inning to take an 8-2 advantage before seeing the Lady Yellow Jackets attempt to rally in the sixth inning before falling short by three runs.
Chloe Taylor, Katie Jervis, and Bailey Frazier each had two hits apiece in the win while Taylor scored twice and drove in a run.
Karly Gray finished with a run-scoring triple while finishing with two RBI while Makayla Blair also had a hit and two RBI. Addison Baker and Madison Worley each finished with a hit apiece.
Gray started the game in the circle for South Laurel, tossing five innings while striking out seven batters. She allowed three earned runs and walked only one batter.
Taylor tossed two innings, surrendering two earned runs while walking two batters and finishing with one strikeout.
