Singleton excited to see what her Lady Colonel softball team will be able to accomplish

WILLIAMSBURG — Two years ago the Whitley County Lady Colonels reached the semifinals of the 13th Region Tournament where their season ended in a 2-0 loss to eventual runner-up North Laurel.
Last year, the Lady Colonels were bringing back one of their best teams that had a chance to make another deep run in the playoffs, but that was abruptly ended when COVID-19 shut down the baseball and softball season for the state of Kentucky and beyond.
With some really good seniors graduated from last year’s squad, Coach Angela Singleton is looking to fill the void with a new, young, yet inexperienced squad. The first step in doing that came this offseason when Singleton had little control over how her team was preparing. The limits placed on time together and social distancing made it difficult for Whitley County to work on things the way they normally do.
“The shutdown threw a curveball in the plans and I really had to rely on my girls to want to work on their own time,” said Singleton. “Most of mine play other sports so that played a role also.”
This year’s squad will be led by a trio of seniors in Katiebeth Kelly, Jaycie Monhollen, and Katy Powers. The Lady Colonels have a small junior class, but a strong sophomore group coming up. Between her senior leaders and some talented underclassmen, Singleton believes that this year could be a pleasant surprise despite the obstacles they have faced.
She said that this team has talent, and they are excellent both on and off the field.
“We are really excited to have a lot of talent coming back and are looking forward to another great year for Colonel softball and keeping our program moving forward,” said Singleton. “I'm expecting big things from our leaders of all ages this year. We have some young players but I do not doubt that they have some positive role models on this team to look at.”
When the season begins on March 30, the Lady Colonels will start on their schedule that features right at 30 games. They will face some great competition in their own district between Corbin, South Laurel, and Williamsburg, and will take on the region’s best, as well.
Singleton said that she believes that her team will show a lot of improvement throughout the year because of their work ethic and commitment to getting better.
“Overall, I'm excited to see what this group will be able to accomplish this year. This group of girls have always worked so hard and they have set goals for both themselves and the team that they are working towards daily,” said Singleton. “Getting to work with a group of kids that are as dedicated as these girls are is a blessing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.