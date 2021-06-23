LONDON — Jayden Azbill continued her success on the archery circuit by capturing the 2021 National Scholastic 3D Championship for Girls Youth Pins in an exciting fashion.
Azbill competed against more than 850 archers across the nation in this past weekend’s National Scholastic 3D Archery Tournament at the Laurel County Fair Grounds.
All divisions had to shoot two rounds, each consisting of 20 targets, for a combined score. At which time the top five archers would participate in a ‘shoot down’ for the national title.
Azbill came off the range on the first day with a 204, four points up from even, standing in first place. The second day she came off the range with a score of 210, making a combined total of 414, 14 points above even while putting her in first place going into the ‘shoot down’ for the national title.
Azbill was one of the five girls that moved on to the ‘shoot down’ — Azbill 414, Kentucky; Anslee Roberson 401, Kentucky, Jeannie Hite 396, Tennessee, Ashlynn Rapp 395, Pennsylvania, and Sarah Martin 387, Kentucky.
The ‘shoot-down’ consisted of five targets with scoring rings of five, 10, 12, and 14, and one arrow per target. After shooting the five targets the standings were Hite (third place), Rapp (fourth place), and Martin (fifth place).
Azbill (first place) and Roberson (second place) shot one final arrow for the National Tite due to being only a nine-point difference.
Roberson shot first and hit the 14-ring taking the lead by five points. Azbill then stepped up to take her final shot and called an upper, putting the top 12-ring into play and taking the lower 12-ring out of play. Azbill hit the upper she called and won the National Title by seven points with a score of 478.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.