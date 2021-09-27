WILLIAMSBURG — Cumberland Homeschool Athletic Teams (CHAT) continued their impressive play this past weekend by capturing the Silver Bracket championship in the First Priority Lady Colonels Volleyball Classic.
After starting pool play with losses to both Pikeville and Wayne County, CHAT reeled off wins over Bell County, South Laurel and Anderson County to capture the championship.
“Anderson was a good team,” CHAT coach Chad Greer said. “The first set was a back and forth battle with us finally getting the edge 28-26. In the second set, we got into a good rhythm and finally started playing as we play, solid defense and smart offense. We ended up winning with a final of 25-14.”
Not only did CHAT win the championship but they also continued their success against 13th Region teams. They remained unbeaten against the 13th Region opponents after beating South Laurel in three sets on Saturday.
“I think if we were allowed to play in the 13 Region tournament we would be a serious threat,” Greer said. “This is my 16th year of coaching, club, and high school, and this is hands down the best defensive team I’ve ever coached. I don’t think we’re the underdog going into games anymore. I think a lot of the area coaches would agree.
“The best part about this team is that everyone contributes,” he added. “River is distributing the ball well. Ivy is an offensive force. We’ve been told by opposing coaches that she’s the hardest hitter in the region. Abby is a go-to middle. She can make big plays at any point. Jada and Jordan are coming along and their offense is picking up for eighth-graders they’re confidence is soaring. Preslie, the libero, can make great passes that get us in system and lets us put balls away. Tannah and Molly on the right side have made some key plays this season and they’re getting better every game.”
Whitley County (13-4) turned in a semifinal effort in the Gold Bracket while finishing with a 4-1 record. The Lady Colonels defeated Somerset Christian, Pulaski County, Knox Central, and Harlan County before falling to Franklin County 14-25, 25-22, and 5-15 in semifinal play.
South Laurel (13-6) turned in a 1-3 mark during the tournament, defeating North Laurel while suffering losses against Somerset Christian School, Franklin County, and CHAT.
North Laurel (6-10) posted an 0-4 mark with losses to South Laurel, Anderson County, East Ridge, and Leslie County.
