WIlLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg’s Mikkah Siler continued her impressive play by scoring 28 points to lead the Lady Yellow Jackets to a 55-46 win over Barbourville.
Siler was coming off a 36-point scoring effort, and is now averaging 32 points on the season, as the Lady Yellow Jackets improved to 2-0 on the season.
Kaylee Graham added 10 points in the win while Morgan Prewitt finished with eight points.
“Again, tonight was a total team effort,” Williamsburg coach Randy Crider said. “We were down to only four girls after a Harlan player tested positive for COVID on Wednesday morning. So I asked the girls how bad they wanted to play and they weren’t taking no for an answer. The girls asked some friends back who played in the past, who for one reason or another, weren’t playing this season until tonight.
“We are extremely thanking to the girls stepping up and helping there peers out and allowing them to continue to play,” he added. “It really shows what kind of character they have and love they have for one another.”
Williamsburg led 19-13 after the first quarter and 30-17 at halftime before holding off the Lady Tigers in the second half. Barbourville outscored the Lady Yellow Jackets, 29-25, in the second half.
Williamsburg will be back in action Monday against Pineville during first round action of the 13th Region Girls All ‘Am Classic Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.