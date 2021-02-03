LONDON — Many believed the 74th edition of the Crosstown Showdown would be a North Laurel rout.
But Jeff Davis’ South Laurel Cardinals had other plans.
The Jaguars were able to improve their record to an unblemished 9-0 mark but had to hold off a late rally by the Cardinals (6-3) to pull out an 84-77 win.
North Laurel led throughout the contest and increased its lead to 17 points in the second half before South Laurel began to slowly get back into the game.
An old-fashioned 3-point play by Caden Jones cut the Jaguars’ advantage to 62-53 with 7:52 remaining in the fourth quarter while a 3-pointer by Micah Anders with 1:03 cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 76-70. But the damage had been done and South Laurel couldn’t get any closer.
The cousin duo of sophomores Reed Sheppard and Ryan Davidson were thorns in the Cardinals’ side throughout the game.
Sheppard finished with a career-high 50 points while recording another triple-double by finishing with 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Davidson was clutch throughout the contest, scoring 29 points while connecting on 12-of-14 shot attempts, 4-of-5 free-throw attempts and finishing with seven rebounds.
North Laurel built a 29-16 lead in the first quarter and led the remainder of the game. Sheppard’s 29 first-half points led to the Jaguars holding a 46-35 advantage at halftime.
North Laurel’s lead grew to 62-50 entering the fourth quarter before the Cardinals rallied and outscored the Jaguars, 27-22, during the game’s final eight minutes.
Nate Valentine’s squad connected on 32-of-52 shot attempts while hitting only 3-of-9 from behind the arc. North Laurel finished hitting 17-of-20 shot attempts from the free-throw line.
South Laurel connected on 33-of-62 shot attempts, including an 8-of-20 effort from 3-point range. They were 3-of-6 from the free-throw line.
Parker Payne led the Cardinals with 19 points while Brayden Reed finished with 14 points and Micah Anders scored 13 points. Eli Gover also scored in double figures and finished with 10 points.
South Laurel leads the overall series with North Laurel, 57-17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.