NORTH PICKS UP CLEAN SWEEP: <span>Reed Sheppard, Hailee Valentine named 13th Region Media Boys, Girls Players of the Year</span>

Sophomore Reed Sheppard and Jaguar coach Nate Valentine captured the 13th Region Media Boys Player of the Year, and Boys Coach of the Year awards while junior Hailee Valentine and Lady Jaguar coach Eddie Mahan were named 13th Region Media Girls Player of the Year, and Girls Coach of the Year.

CORBIN — It was a clean sweep for North Laurel High School when it came to the 2021 13th Region Media Boys and Girls Basketball awards.

Sophomore Reed Sheppard and Jaguar coach Nate Valentine captured the Boys Player of the Year and Boys Coach of the Year awards while junior Hailee Valentine and Lady Jaguar coach Eddie Mahan were named Girls Player of the Year and Girls Coach of the Year, respectively.

Corbin sophomore Hayden Llewellyn was named Boys Newcomer of the Year while Harlan’s Kylie Noe was named Girls Newcomer of the Year.

Listed below is the entire list of the 2021 13th Region Media Boys and Girls Basketball awards:

2021 13th Region Media Awards

Boys Player of the Year

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Boys Coach of the Year

Nate Valentine, North Laurel

Boys Newcomer of the Year

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

All-Region First Team

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Jordan Akal, Harlan

Connor Robinson, Clay County

Trent Noah, Harlan County

All-Region Second Team

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

Tyler Cole, Harlan County

Cameron Burnett, Bell County

All-Region Third Team

Micah Steely, Williamsburg

Matthew Gray, Barbourville

Connor Farmer, Clay County

Micah Anders, South Laurel

Isaac Mills, Knox Central

All-Region Fourth Team

Keean Fuson, Pineville

Clay Sizemore, North Laurel

Josh Hibbitts, Corbin

Jaedyn Gist, Harlan

Parker Payne, South Laurel

All-Newcomer Team

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central

Brody Brock, North Laurel

Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

Daniel Carmical, Harlan County

All-Region Honorable Mention

Raven Abner, Clay County; Brody Brock, North Laurel; Clay Akemon, Jackson, County; Dawson Woolum, Bell County; Carter Stewart, Corbin; Larry Bray, Williamsburg; Ethan Keene, Whitley County; Gavin Allen, Lynn Camp; Matthew Warren, Barbourville; Daniel Carmical, Harlan County; Sean Phipps, Pineville; Brody Wells, Corbin; Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central; Rhys England, South Laurel; Jay West, Middlesboro; Dakota Patterson, Corbin; Caleb McClendon, Harlan; Spencer Gilbert, Lynn Camp; Jace Boggs, Lynn Camp; Caden Harris, North Laurel; Nicholas Terry, Jackson County; Tate Farmer, Clay County; Cayden Grigsby, Middlesboro; Eli Gover, South Laurel; Dylan Moore, Barbourville; Jackson Huff, Harlan County; Jamie Fuson, Whitley County; Josh Turner, Harlan; Abe Brock, Knox Central, Gavon Thomas, Williamsburg.

Boys 49th District

Player of the Year: Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Coach of the Year: Nate Valentine, North Laurel

Newcomer of the Year: Brody Brock, North Laurel

All-49th District First Team

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel

Connor Robinson, Clay County

Ryan Davidson, North Laurel

Connor Farmer, Clay County

Clay Sizemore, North Laurel

Boys 50th District

Player of the Year: Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Coach of the Year: Jeff Davis, South Laurel

Newcomer of the Year: Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

All-50th District First Team

Hayden Llewellyn, Corbin

Micah Steely, Williamsburg

Micah Anders, South Laurel

Josh Hibbitts, Corbin

Parker Payne, South Laurel

Boys 51st District

Player of the Year: Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Coach of the Year: Tony Patterson

Newcomer of the Year: Gavin Chadwell, Knox Central

All-51st District Team

Jevonte Turner, Knox Central

Micah Engle, Lynn Camp

Matthew Gray, Barbourville

Isaac Mills, Knox Central

Keean Fuson, Pineville

Boys 52nd District

Player of the Year: Jordan Akal

Coach of the Year: Mike Jones, Harlan County

Newcomer of the Year: Daniel Carmical, Harlan County

All-52nd District

Jordan Akal, Harlan

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Tyler Cole, Harlan County

Cameron Burnett, Bell County

Jaedyn Gist, Harlan

2021 13th Region Media Awards

Girls Player of the Year

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Girls Coach of the Year

Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

Girls Newcomer of the Year

Kylie Noe, Harlan

All-Region First Team

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Whitney Caldwell, Pineville

Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

All-Region Second Team

Kallie Housley, Corbin

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

Kailey Owens, Middlesboro

Nadine Johnson, Bell County

(Mikayla) Gracie Jo Wilder, Whitley County

All-Region Third Team

Caylan Mills, Knox Central

Taylor Asher, Clay County

Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird

Raegan King, Pineville

Talyah McQueen, Bell County

All-Region Fourth Team

Ella Karst, Harlan County

Brianna Gallagher, Knox Central

Kenady Ward, Jackson County

Halle Collins, Knox Central

Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County

All-Newcomer Team

Kylie Noe, Harlan

Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel

Kylie Clem, South Laurel

Raegan Walker, Corbin

Madison Curry, Clay County

All-Region Honorable Mention

Aymanni Wynn, Harlan; Jaycie Monhollen, Whitley County; Presley Partin, Knox Central; Bree Howard, South Laurel; Kylie Noe, Harlan; Chloe McKnight, North Laurel; Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp; Mataya Ausmus, Bell County; Natalie Carl, Jackson County; Reagan Jones, South Laurel; Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel; Jacey Lewis, Harlan County; Emily Cox, South Laurel; Kylee Shannon, Jackson County; Darcie Anderson, Whitley County; Gracie Gent, Middlesboro; Marissa Douglas, Whitley County; Bella Sizemore, North Laurel; Bailey Stewart, Corbin; Madison Curry, Clay County; Sarah Smith, Barbourville; Kylie Clem, South Laurel; Raegan Walker, Corbin; Angel Wynn, Harlan; Kaylee Graham, Williamsburg; Lauren McGeorge, Bell County, Reis Anderson, Whitley County.

Girls 49th District

Player of the Year: Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Coach of the Year: Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

Newcomer of the Year: Brooke Nicholson, North Laurel

All-49th District Team

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Emily Sizemore, North Laurel

Taylor Asher, Clay County

Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird

Kenady Ward, Jackson County

Girls 50th District

Player of the Year: Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg

Coach of the Year: Sean Pigman, Whitley County

Newcomer of the Year: Kylie Clem, South Laurel

All-50th District Team

Mikkah Siler, Williamsburg

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

Kallie Housley, Corbin

Shelby Stewart, Corbin

(Mikayla) Gracie Jo Wilder, Whitley County

Girls 51st District

Player of the Year: Whitney Caldwell, Pineville

Coach of the Year: Jamie Mills, Pineville

Newcomer of the Year: Abby Jackson, Pineville

All-51st District Team

Whitney Caldwell, Pineville

Caylan Mills, Knox Central

Raigan King, Pineville

Brianna Gallagher, Knox Central

Halle Collins, Knox Central

Girls 52nd District

Player of the Year: Kailey Owens, Middlesboro

Coach of the Year: David Teague, Bell County

Newcomer of the Year: Kylie Noe, Harlan

All-52nd District Team

Kailey Owens, Middlesboro

Nadine Johnson, Bell County

Talyah McQueen, Bell County

Ella Karst, Harlan County

Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County

