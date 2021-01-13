Sheppard scores 48, Sizemore hits eight 3s during blowout win over Holy Cross

LONDON — North Laurel sophomore Reed Sheppard scored a career-high 48 points during the Jaguars’ 104-62 win over Covington Holy Cross on Saturday.
Sheppard finished the game knocking down 18-of-26 shot attempts, including 9-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also finished the game with seven assists, five rebounds, and zero turnovers.
Clay Sizemore hit eight 3-pointers and finished with 26 points while Brody Brock finished with 14 points and seven rebounds.
North Laurel (2-0) dominated throughout the game, building leads of 34-18 and 70-44 at halftime before wrapping up the win.
“Today was a great team win,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “With Ryan (Davidson) and Chase (Dotson) out this week, we had several guys step up and play great. This week has forced some guys to be thrown into the fire a little faster than normal and I think it will pay off as the season goes along. We got really good contributions from our bench. Our assistant coaches have done an outstanding job with scouting and player development. They did a great job of having our guys prepared.”
Valentine’s squad finished the game 39-of65 shot attempts, including a 16-of-33 effort from 3-point range. North Laurel hit 10-of-15 shot attempts from the free-throw line while outrebounding their opponents, 33-29. The Jaguars only had six turnovers and finished with 23 assists.
North Laurel will be back in action today at 6:30 p.m. against top-ranked Covington Catholic before hitting the road Friday to play Jackson County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The Jaguars and North Laurel Lady Jaguars will also host the Legacy Nissan Classic on Saturday.
North Laurel will play Rockcastle County at 4:30 p.m.
